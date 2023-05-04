Compliance Officer, Scania Purchasing
2023-05-04
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
As a Compliance Officer at Risk & Compliance, Purchasing you will be a key player when it comes to shaping the future of Scania's supply chain strategy. We offer a job in an international environment with multiple contact surfaces, both internally and externally.
The Risk and Compliance team at Scania Purchasing is responsible for Cybersecurity, Export Control, Material Compliance, Data Privacy as well as Corporate Standards and Policies. These areas have developed as new legal demands connected to international trade and the electrification of our vehicles. We create conditions and solutions for Scania Purchasing and its surrounding functions to be compliant and meet national and international legal requirements.
Your work assignment
You will be part of a motivated and curious team who works with setting the best solutions to tackle challenges that come from new laws and regulations and ensuring that our products, services, and processes are compliant with the law and regulations.
As a Compliance Officer, you will improve the current way of working by developing a Strategic Business plan for your area of responsibility as well as implementing new processes, systems, tools, and methods. An important part of the job is to develop our way of working to increase efficiency and add value through the supply chain.
This is a cross-functional assignment. You will be responsible for supporting the Purchasing organization and our suppliers in compliance matters. As well as work closely with purchasing colleagues globally within the Volkswagen Group and have frequent interactions with other compliance functions at Scania.
Your profile
To be successful, you need the ability to understand legal requirements. We are looking for a Compliance Officer with a great interest in Risk and Compliance who thrives in a business environment that has strong core values. As a person, you are a positive and social team player, eager to learn, and like to work with various tasks. You are good at building relationships, creating team spirit, and having the ability to share experiences and information with your colleagues in a generous way. You are creative and innovative. You are confident and enjoy working in a diverse environment.
• Experience and/or knowledge of Compliance
• Academic degree within Engineering, Business Administration, or Law.
• Presentation skills and ability to express yourself in a clear and respectful way
• Ability to fluently communicate in English, both written and spoken
Application
The application shall contain a CV, personal letter, and relevant certificates
A background check might be conducted for this position
Please apply via scania.com as soon as possible, no later than May 28, 2023. Ersättning
