Compliance Officer ISO 27001
Saab AB / Ekonomijobb / Göteborg Visa alla ekonomijobb i Göteborg
2026-05-08
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Saab AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Ale
, Borås
, Vänersborg
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Your role
We are looking for an experienced ISO/IEC 27001 Compliance Officer to join our Group IT Compliance Office. In this key role, you will lead, maintain, and continuously improve Group IT 's Information Security Management System (ISMS).
You will ensure that the organisation consistently meets ISO/IEC 27001 requirements while fostering a strong and sustainable security culture. Working closely with IT and business stakeholders, you will identify risks, define and monitor controls, and prepare the organisation for successful internal and external audits.
This role is about ensuring that compliance is not a one-time activity, but an embedded, operational capability integrated into everyday IT operations.
Core Purpose of the Role:
Manage Group IT 's ISO/IEC 27001 Information Security Management System (ISMS)
Ensure evidence handling is structured, traceable, and efficient
Conduct information security risk assessments and ensure appropriate controls are implemented
Maintain and continuously improve policies, procedures, and documentation aligned with ISO/IEC 27001
Monitor compliance status, track non-conformities, and drive corrective and preventive actions
Lead internal audits and support external audits and certifications
Provide guidance, training, and awareness on information security and compliance topics
Collaborate closely with IT and business teams on security-related initiatives and projects
Your profile
You are a structured and highly organised professional with hands-on experience working with ISO/IEC 27001. You thrive in complex environments where security, traceability, and governance are mission-critical.
You are collaborative and pragmatic, comfortable working across organisational and geographical boundaries, and confident in driving change while maintaining trust with stakeholders.
Qualifications
Proven experience working with ISO/IEC 27001 (implementation, certification, or ongoing maintenance); relevant certifications are highly valued
A background in IT, cybersecurity, information security, or enterprise risk management
Experience with related standards or regulations such as ISO 22301, ISO 27701, NIS2, GDPR, or SOC 2 is a plus
Experience with CMMC, Cyber Essentials Plus (CE+), or comparable cybersecurity frameworks is a plus
A solid understanding of information security, risk management, and compliance frameworks
Experience conducting risk assessments and internal audits
The ability to communicate effectively in English, both with technical and non-technical stakeholders
Strong understanding of on-premises, hybrid, and public cloud environments
An analytical mindset with strong attention to detail
Experience designing and documenting standard operating procedures (SOPs), preferably leveraging digital tools, automation, or AI to improve consistency and productivity
The ability to translate regulatory and standard requirements into actionable controls and practical guidance for IT teams
A minimum of a Bachelor's degree or equivalent relevant professional experience
Saab offers:
A dynamic and innovative work environment with a strong security mission
Opportunities for professional development and certification
A culture built on trust, long-term thinking, and continuous improvement
The opportunity to make a real difference in creating a safer and more secure world
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be part of
Explore a wealth of possibilities. Take on challenges, create smart inventions, and grow beyond. This is a place for curious minds, brave pioneers, and everyone in between. Together, we achieve the extraordinary, each bringing our unique perspectives. Your part matters.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 26,100 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here Så ansöker du Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Jobbnummer
9901370