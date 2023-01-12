Compliance Officer
Nasdaq Stockholm AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
2023-01-12
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nasdaq Stockholm AB i Stockholm
, Umeå
eller i hela Sverige
Compliance Officer
Nasdaq Stockholm is looking for a Compliance Officer to join our European Legal & Regulatory team.
Why Nasdaq
When you work at Nasdaq, you're working for more open and transparent markets so that more people can access opportunities. Connections can be made, jobs can be created, and communities can thrive. We want all our employees to have access to opportunities, too. That means planning for career growth, ensuring you have the tools you need, and promoting an inclusive culture where we're all valued for our unique perspectives.
What we offer
As a Compliance Officer, you will be part of the core compliance team focusing on compliance and audits for Nasdaq's Nordic-regulated entities. We are a small team of driven and dedicated compliance officers and lawyers located throughout the Nordic region.
You can expect an autonomous but fast-paced work environment where you are recognized for your results and ability to drive things forward. Every day brings many opportunities to learn & grow and rewards with the global impact we build.
What you will do
Work with legal and regulatory questions at one of the top-tier providers of exchange and trading services, data and technology
Working with management and operational departments to formalize and maintain policies and procedures to ensure that the regulated business is compliant with applicable securities laws and EU regulation
Together with the team manage the relationship with supervisory authorities and other regulators for one or more of the regulated entities in the Nordics
Reporting to the Board of Directors about compliance matters every quarter
Monitor legal and regulatory developments, guide internal clients, draft & review commercial agreements, rulebooks and regulations, maintain & improving compliance frameworks etc.
What We Expect
Master's Degree in Law
Experience with compliance controls and audits and working with regulatory entities with providing regulatory guidance and advice
The ability to work both independently and collaborate with your team and stakeholders
English and Scandinavian language skills
Does this sound like you?
This is a full-time position based in Stockholm. Submit your application in English before January 22.
About Nasdaq Stockholm:
Nasdaq's Stockholm office is located in the harbour area of Frihamnen, we have a private commuter shuttle running in the morning and evening hours between the office and Karlaplan metro stop. Our office offers free parking, secure bike storage, and bike/e-bike lending. The office also features a gym and recreational sports room, as well as a restaurant and snack shop. Nasdaq Sweden provides its employees with 32 annual vacation days, we offer a competitive compensation package that includes annual bonuses and equity plans as well as an employee stock purchase program.
Come as You Are
Nasdaq is an equal opportunity employer. We positively encourage applications from suitably qualified and eligible candidates regardless of age, color, disability, national origin, ancestry, race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression, veteran status, genetic information, or any other status protected by applicable law.
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request an accommodation.
Apply online: http://nasdaqinc.contacthr.com/119823808 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nasdaq Stockholm AB
(org.nr 556420-8394), http://nasdaqinc.contacthr.com/119823808
Tullvaktsvägen 15 (visa karta
)
115 56 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Nasdaq Jobbnummer
7337680