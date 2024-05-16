Compliance Manager
We have a requirement for the position of Compliance Manager with one of our client.
Location: Södertälje
Requirements:
• In-depth understanding of modern global contracting of IT Services with 3rd parties, as well as an understanding of legislations, such as GDPR.
• Experience in Legal & Compliance.
Apply by sending your CV with small motivation to: info@progalaxy.se
Selections and interviews are ongoing and a decision can be made before the last response date.
Phone: 0739488808
Job Types: Temporary, Contract
Contract length: 7 months
Application Deadline: 20-05-2024
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-20
E-post: info@progalaxy.se
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
