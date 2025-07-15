Compliance Leader
At IKEA Components we develop, source, pack and supply components, materials and IKEA retail equipment products in areas where it benefits IKEA and the IKEA customer. To create a better everyday life for the many people we integrate backwards in the IKEA value chain. We focus on creating price advantage through business development and economy of scale, as well as securing excellence within design, quality, availability and sustainability.
We are looking for a COMPLIANCE LEADER
You will support the development of a business-oriented and risk-based compliance approach
and provide assurance that IKEA Components is compliant with external demands, secures correct reporting structure towards authorities.
Signals risks and exposures that could impact performance and the IKEA brand. Triggers business improvement and give strategic insights to business and management forums. Spreads knowledge and good practices
You will also play an active role in and influence the development of IKEA Component processes and steering documents by securing that mandatory legislative requirements and adequate key controls are identified and clearly formulated and addressed. Contributes to the creation and implementation of the annual compliance plan based on current and foreseen product and material related legislations.
Secures and conducts requested reporting and related communication/training materials.
Connects to relevant matrix functions and compliance representatives to coordinate related activities. Provide recommendations in case of non-compliance and support the business to develop action plans and monitor their implementation.
Identify improvements in processes/steering documents and provide inputs to continuously improve efficiency. Leads IKEA Components involvement and fulfilment of IKEA set product or material related certification processes.
Furthermore, you will support:
Stakeholder management and utilization
Good communicator both verbally and in written; simple, clear, stakeholder relevant
Legislative requirements scanning and very good overall understanding
General knowledge of certification schemes
General process knowledge
Good analytical and reporting skills
Ability to learn and work self-driven, experienced and confident in work independent as well as work with and through others
Team player who seeks for solutions, not problems, simplicity related solutions minded
Structured and systematic way of working
Good to have compliance verification knowledge
Fluent English in spoken and written
Does this sound like you? Why not Apply?
Please send us your application in English - CV and letter of motivation - until 25th of July 2025 at the latest. We really want to get to know you, so make sure you tell us why you would be a good fit.
If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact Hana Jakobova, Sustainability Manager (hana.jakobova@inter.ikea.com
). We are looking forward to receiving your applications. If you have any questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact recruiter Christina Appelqvist. +46-766-113408
