Compliance and Certification engineer
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Ludvika Visa alla elektronikjobb i Ludvika
2023-09-11
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Västerås
, Sundsvall
, Oskarshamn
, Mölndal
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a Compliance and Certification Engineer to join the R&D team at our High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) department. If you want to take the next step in your career and contribute to develop a stronger, smarter, and greener energy system, then join us now! We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute so don't hesitate to apply even if you don't meet all the requirements. A team with great cooperation and with diverse backgrounds is waiting for you!
Your responsibilities
Reviewing R&D project requirements and Products designs to assure compliance with internal & external international standards.
Supporting R&D teams to assure designs are done according to required standards.
Continues improvement of certification & compliance process for MACH Control & Protection products for global markets.
Contributing to Product Lifecycle Management; planning of re-certification.
Ensuring delivery of legal documentation required for Products certification.
Your background
Academic degree in Electrical, Electronics or Mechanical engineering.
Demonstrated experience with international standards & directives (IEC, CE, UL, etc.).
Experience with New Product Introduction for industrial/energy markets.
Strong problem-solving mindset / Root Cause Analysis skills.
Proven Project Management experience is considered meritorious.
Familiarity with reliability engineering (e.g. FMEA) is beneficial.
Additional information
You are welcome to apply by September 25. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay, apply today!
Recruiting Manager Jonny Eriksson, jonny.eriksson@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Stefan Andersson, +46 107-38 08 21, Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42, and Ingrid Rinaldo, +46 107-38 58 19, Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12. All other questions can be directed to Lead recruiter Gustaf Hedström, gustaf.hedstrom@hitachienergy.com
