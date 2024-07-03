Compensation & Benefits Manager at Saab
Saab is a place where teamwork makes things fly. Literally. Join us and experience our supportive and friendly workplace.
Your role
Employment rate: This is an 11-month temporary employment due to parental leave, starting in November 2024.
As Compensation & Benefit Manager, you will be part of an experienced team responsible for all remuneration related tasks for the Group, including the Long-Term Incentive Programs and the Global Mobility function. The position requires you to be highly collaborative as you work closely with both internal and external partners on all levels.
Main tasks include:
* Coordinate and prepare material for Remuneration Committee and Board meetings as well as for the Annual Report, Remuneration Report and Annual General Meeting
* Develop and co-lead the yearly cycle process of the Annual salary review and Gender equal pay analysis
* Handle the administration and development of our Long-Term Incentive programs
* Lead the implementation of the Pay Transparency Directive
* Project lead our development efforts in areas such as benefits, incentive programs, pension schemes, flexible working and vendor management
* Oversee the Group job architecture framework and ensures consistent practices around job evaluation and compensation benchmarking
* Drive the digital and global development journey of the Group's remuneration processes
* Act as a trusted advisor on executive compensation matters and decisions
Domestic travels will occur.
Your profile
As a person, we believe that you are solution-driven using creative and diverse ways to approach a problem or answer a question. You have good analytical skills and demonstrate confidence, credibility, and good judgment. Further, you are able to adapt to shifting priorities, demands and deadlines, and can deliver high quality and accuracy even under time pressure.
Required qualifications and skills:
* University degree preferably within Law, or HR, Business, Engineering or similar
* A minimum of 4 years of Compensation and Benefits related experience and/or 4 years of Global Mobility or HR experience
* Excellent communication skills in Swedish and English, both verbal and written
* Strong proficiency in Word, Excel and PowerPoint is required
* Experience of working with problem solving and complex processes, and comfortable in working with numbers and conceptualization
* You are used to handle delicate topics with discretion and high integrity
* A solid HR knowledge and financial interest is key
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 22,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here
