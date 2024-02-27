Company work Assistant
Receipt Philosophy AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
2024-02-27
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Receipt Philosophy AB i Stockholm
(About the company and occupation)
Our company promotes cultural exchange between Sweden and Korea. The slogan is "presenting traditional cultural products to suit modern tastes", has been active since 2016.
Our company has conducted exhibitions, events, and publications, and has attracted sponsors from Korea's Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Korean Embassy in Sweden, Swedish Embassy in Korea, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and more.
We would now like to pursue an expansion phase.
Using the know-how we have accumulated by selecting and exhibiting artists from both countries, we would like to attempt to sell our art products and design items to large online shopping malls of overseas.
Therefore, we need Korean-speaking employee to work in Sweden to upload our products to Korean shopping malls. Also the employee to be able to learn and do things that are unique to our company.
(Work)
• Posting our products to online shopping malls of overseas; The first overseas country is Korea. (in main office which is our private apt)
• (one day per week) assisting with sewing (in the workshop room which is a rented basement room)
• (one day per month) ironing textiles and washing dyed fabrics (in the workshop room which is a rented basement room)
• Carrying handmade art to exhibition and workshop (butik office which is rented in kungsholmen)
(Qualification conditions)
• Our private apartment office is the main office, so it is limited to women who work with the company representative.
• It is good if you have experience in online shopping malls.
• International driver's license since transportation is required sometimes.
• The most important condition is to be able to speak Korean language well.
(Company Culture history)
2012: Korea-Sweden Folk-Life- style Exhibition for culture exchange (In Korea) Sponsorship: Embassy of Sweden in Korea / Ministry of Culture, Sport and Tourism
2014: Sweden-Korea Exchange exhibition of handmade art (In Sweden Umeå, 2014 EU Capital of Culture City) Sponsorship: Embassy of the Republic of Korea in the Kingdom of Sweden / Ministry of Culture, Sport and Tourism
2015: The Memorial Service ''Pray for Paris'' (In Czech Pilsen, 2015 EU Capital of Culture City)
2016: Sweden-Korea Exchange "Collaboration HanBokCheon-Silk with Lee Young-hee's Hanbok in Sweden" Sponsorship: Ministry of Culture, Sport and Tourism
2016: Korean traditional BOJAGI & 18th century Swedish HALLANDSSÖM (In Korea) Sponsorship: Seoul Metropolitan Government <*The invited artist to Korea from Sweden, Mira Lindh>
2017: 18-19th century Swedish Wallpapers & 18-19th Korea's School Books with 4 artists for Tree (In Korea) Sponsorship: Ministry of Culture, Sport and Tourism <*The invited artist to Korea from Sweden, Fernando Caceres Jara>
2018: Korean BOJAGI (package wrapped in cloth) in Sweden / Comeback exhibition for BOJAGI in Korea Sponsorship: Seoul Metropolitan Government
2019: Celebration of the 60th Anniversary of Diplomatic Relations Sweden and Republic of Korea "KOREA SILK BOJAGI & SWEDEN SILK WEAVING" (In Korea) Sponsorship: Embassy of Sweden in Korea / Seoul Metropolitan Government / Hadong County / Gyeongnam National University of Science and Technology (Department of textile) <*The invited artist to Korea from Sweden, Camilla Skorup>
2019: Östasiatiska museet (Museum of Far Eastern Antiquities, Stockholm)'s invitation BOJAGI workshop <*The invited artist to Sweden from Korea, Choi Eun-kyeong>
2021: (Perform expert services) Commemoating Korea's 8.15 National Liberation Day "JOGAKBO-The Art of Korean Patchwork" (In Sweden) Host and Sponsorship: Embassy of the Republic of Korea in the Kingdom of Sweden
(Kontakt for CV)
Angsi kwak Sandström's email kwakangsi@gmail.com
Company's email receiptphilosophy@gmail.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-12
E-post: receiptphilosophy@gmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Receipt Philosophy AB
(org.nr 559043-4261)
Ivar Vidfamnes Gata 12 3TR (visa karta
)
126 52 HÄGERSTEN Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
8498836