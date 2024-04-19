Community Manager (Maternity Cover)
2024-04-19
The role of Community Manager at RugVista offers a fantastic opportunity to make an impact within an ambitious, value driven, and international environment that promotes results, personal development, and a collaborative approach.
We are now looking for a 1-year Maternity Cover for our Community Manager.
About the role
The main objective of the role is to grow, care for and engage with our online communities on social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest) and be the point of contact for key stakeholders to create and maintain a strong brand reputation. You will work closely with the Performance Marketing Specialist for social media.
You will join our Marketing & Sales team where we are devoted to help people in their search for the perfect rug by focusing on the following main objectives: driving profitable traffic to our sites and building a known and liked brand.
The Marketing & Sales department is a full-service in-house agency, working with SEM, SEO, branding, content production, campaign management and CRM where the Own Media team focuses on making it as easy as possible for users to find and buy what they are looking for and to build long-term relationships that engage, activate and support our customers. You will report to the Head of Own Media.
How you make an impact
Designing and developing social media and community management strategies.
Creating and managing content for our social media channels (organic) together with the Digital Content Specialist and Graphic Designer.
As the voice of RugVista on social networks, aligning online communication to build and secure brand consistency across social platforms together with the Digital Content Specialist and the Creative team.
Developing community building initiatives to grow and activate our following base in Social Media channels together with the Performance Marketing Specialist.
Identifying and building relationships with influencers across relevant social media platforms.
Identifying new collaborations and outreach opportunities to promote RugVista's brand image and products on third party websites (e.g. blogs, newspapers, etc.).
Organizing and coordinating RugVista's annual design competition and other events or competitions that generate buzz.
Researching and staying up to date on latest social and industry trends to support the annual marketing campaign plan.
Tracking performance of social media campaigns, social listening and monitor community engagement levels together with the Performance Marketing Specialist to continuously improve results.
What you bring
2+ years of experience in a similar role or function preferably within the textile or home furnishing industry. E-commerce experience meriting.
You are a people person with strong interpersonal skills and can build relationships with and influence stakeholders, both inside and outside the company.
Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English (Swedish a plus) to reach different target groups across different social media platforms.
Experience with organizing and executing branding activities, content, events and competitions in a dynamic, fast-changing environment.
Ability to work in a team, as well as high drive when working alone.
Energetic, impact-oriented attitude with desire for personal development.
You are passionate not only about the creative part, but also the business aspects with outstanding analytical and organizational skills, structured problem-solving approach and mindset.
You are familiar with Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Google Analytics, Google Data Studio, social media monitoring and listening tools.
What we offer
Opportunity to take our social media channels to the next level and to work in a high paced, challenging, and cooperative organizational environment.
A diverse and international organization committed to creating and maintaining an inspiring workplace where everyone loves to go to work.
Competitive benefit package.
A culture inspired by our values: Focus on impact; Stay true; and Be entrepreneurs.
Start date
June, 2024
We are reviewing candidates continuously, so please submit your application as soon as possible, but no later than April 28th, 2024.
About RugVista
RugVista Group is one of Europe's leading "direct-to-consumer" e-commerce players. We market rugs through our own web-shops, available in 20 different languages, using the brands RugVista and CarpetVista. The company was founded in 2005 and offers a wide and relevant selection of design- and traditional carpets and rugs of high-quality at attractive prices
The Group's operations are divided into three segments: Privat consumers (B2C), Business consumers (B2B), and Marketplaces & Other (MPO). The B2C segment represents the consumer market and is the Group's core segment.
RugVista Group's organizational vision is to attract, motive, and retain extraordinary people, and our business vision is to become the center of gravity for the European rug industry. We also have a specific focus on driving environmental, social, and economic development in the geographies where our rugs are made.
