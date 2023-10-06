Community Manager for our client in Stockholm!
Are you an experienced Community Manager and are you looking for a new challenge? Then, this position might be for you!
In this exciting assignment your job assignments will be the following:
• Develop and implement creative strategies to connect with the client's worldwide audience, especially those in Java communities like server owners, community translators, and modders
• Increase awareness and interact with players through different community platforms
• Consistently communicate and produce reports that share updates, insights, and data about important milestones, while also identifying potential growth opportunities for the studio
Requirements
• Minimum 3 years of Community Management experience
• Understanding of the entire game development process from start to end
• Proficiency in using popular social media platforms like Twitter, Discord, and Reddit
• Demonstrated ability to work well across disciplines
• Deep enthusiasm for the client's game and a strong understanding of the client's community, specifically the Java Edition product and player base
• Excellent English language skills, both written and verbal, as you will be working in an international setting
Start date: ASAP
End date: Open
Deadline: ASAP
Location: Stockholm
Contact person: +46 790 062 711
