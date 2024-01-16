Communications Manager
2024-01-16
Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Scouting for Talent
The world is transforming to sustainable solutions, the transport industry is transforming accordingly, and we, the Volvo Group is taking the lead.
To meet the growing demand for battery electric heavy-duty vehicles and machines, the Volvo Group has initiated the process to establish a large-scale production plant for battery cells in Sweden.
We are now starting to build the team. You will be one important contributor and a vital part of co-creating our workplace. You will be a vital part of driving the transformation, you will explore and a lot of time out of the box. We offer a dynamic and international work environment. A work environment where we help each other out, explore together, and constantly learn. An environment where you have a possibility to grow as a human and professionally.
Communication Superstar - Volvo Battery Mariestad
Over time corporate information top down developed into communication and dialogue. The next step - already happening - is direct access and direct sharing of relevant content, on common platforms and in real time. Right through the hierarchies of a company.
We will build a culture of generous sharing in parallel with building the battery cell plant in Mariestad. Your job would be to take the lead in that process.
Who are you?
You understand human behavior. You possess the art of crafting engaging stories. You are on top of your craft in terms of formats and platforms. You understand the strategic dimension of your work, in order to drive transformation and build employee engagement. You can coach people to craft and share their stories in analog and digital formats and platforms. You understand how to mix and combine analog and digital formats and platforms.
You are genuinely interested in people. You can put yourself in other people's shoes. You are curious. You work independently. You take your own initiatives. You enjoy collaborating. You are an active listener with high integrity.You are genuinely interested in the current transformation of society.
A strategy is happening through everyday's operations. You shift smoothly between strategic and long-term thinking. You manage practical, hands-on operational tasks. You enjoy working in a fast-paced environment. You enjoy a chat at the coffee machine.
Your primary goal will be to participate in creating positive change by bringing the strategies of Volvo Battery, Mariestad Operations to life with passion, enthusiasm, and resolute dedication. A major part of your focus will be on activities that will create attraction to our business and in region Skaraborg.
Desirable qualities and qualifications
You have relevant education, as well as relevant experience. You are fluent in digital communication tools. You are fluent in spoken and written English. You're skilled at prioritizing, planning, and driving projects. You have experience of managing the people side of a transformation journey.
We need your application by February 4th at the latest. Applications will be read, and interviews will be conducted continuously, so please do not wait with your application. Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail.
We look forward to meeting you!
For more information, please contact:
Jörgen Gustafsson, Lead Communication & Public Affairs, +46 765534260
Hege Åberg, Senior Vice President Communications +46765 53 15 55
Nina Öhman Wertén, HR Director +46 765535823 Ersättning
