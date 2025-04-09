Communications Director Market Operations
2025-04-09
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day.
And we need people like you to make it happen.
We empower you to reach your potential with opportunities to make an impact to be proud of - for food, people and the planet.
Job Summary
We are looking for a strong communications professional, who will be a valued Communications Business Partner for the Market Operations Business Unit at Tetra Pak and its leadership team, securing the unit global employees are well informed and engaged towards common business goals. In addition, the Communications Director will secure effective communication of matters relevant to multiple markets, both internally and externally. The Communications Director Market Operations is the champion for issues and crisis communications across the company, securing processes and best practices are deployed in all the markets as well as leading regional issues and crisis communications, as needed. The Communications Director Market Operations will serve as a spokesperson for the company and report to the Vice President of Communications Market Operations.
He/she will be travelling up to 10% of the time.
What you will do
As a Communications Director, your responsibilities will focus on three main areas:
Internal Communications for Market Operations
Deliver effective internal communications for the Market Operations unit that informs and engages employees in the unit globally and that aligns the unit's leadership team towards common goals.
Working with other business units, secure the delivery of internal communications to Market Operations audiences in a targeted and effective way
Deliver effective change communications for strategic programmes owned by the unit or collaborate to support change communications that has an influence on the unit.
Own and manage content for the unit's global internal digital communication platforms and channels
Manage leadership communications for the Market Operations Executive Vice President
Coach and provide counsel to VPs of the unit leadership team to support them to be effective communicators
Proactive crisis communications preparedness, processes and governance
Working in close collaboration with Issue Resolution Managers, secure consistent processes for issue management communications across markets.
Working with the communications team in the markets, facilitate crisis preparedness (processes are established and well known, best practices deployed)
Lead the development of the customer statements and effective cascade to market account teams
Crisis Communications
Lead or contribute to crisis communications when needed, especially multi-market crises
Provide counsel, expertise and/or support to crisis communications in the markets as needed
Multi-market communications
Lead or participate in special projects that are multi-market for the Market Operations unit
Represent the company in the communications committees of selective industry associations in Europe
We believe you have
We believe you have the following capabilities:
Bachelor's degree in Communication or similar, 10-15 years of relevant communication experience.
Strong business acumen and strategic skills yet operationally hands on
Experienced in managing senior stakeholders.
Decisive, firm and persuasive in complex discussions, yet open minded - ability to active listen, ability to come up with a recommendation, explain clearly and persuade others to agree; ability to say "no" when needed, ability to hold your own in tough discussions
Ability to facilitate cross functional team discussions
Fast learner and not afraid of technical learning
Able to synthesize complex and/or technical topics put simple to understand communication
Effective business partner, with experience coaching senior leaders
Comfortable driving change
Comfortable working under pressure during crisis situations
Self driver
Have excellent writing skills in English
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
This job posting expires on 23rd April.
To know more about the position, contact hiring manager, Carla Maria Cardoso Fantoni Ferrer at carla.fantoni@tetrapak.com
If you have any questions about your application, please contact Adriana Giacci at adriana.giacci@tetrapak.com
For those who apply from Sweden, for trade union information, contact Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320 and Sveriges Ingenjörer Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533
