Commodity Manager - Global Sourcing, Operations
2025-04-01
Are you seeking an exciting opportunity to work together with inspiring colleagues making tomorrow a better world - in a company offering great culture and development opportunities? Are you the one, who will make a big difference in setting the strategic direction for one of our key material categories and enjoy being a driver of change? If so, then this might be for you! We are now looking for a Commodity Manager to join us in Lund.
Who is your future team?
Global Sourcing 's task is to create and maintain the best possible supplier base that can drive Axis' continued growth. We make sure to have the most suitable suppliers and utilize them to achieve maximum contribution both commercially and technically. We are a team of skilled and dedicated professionals that are greatly contributing to our company's success! Working in this position you will have a big impact on Axis future. You will collaborate closely with various functions within Operations, R&D, Product management and our Supplier base of course - with a focus on both current and future portfolio.
What you'll do here as Commodity Manager
You will have overall sourcing responsibility for a material/component area used in Axis's products. Together with your cross functional Commodity Team, that you will take lead for, you will develop and execute a strategy that fulfills Axis' needs within the area of responsibility.
In this role you will also:
* Build an understanding of the market and how that affects the strategy in terms of potential partners and available technologies.
* Be involved early in product development to influence component, technology, and supplier selection.
* Manage the commercial discussions with suppliers, both in development phase and during high volume production, to secure the best possible conditions like price, payment, delivery, etc.
* Play an important role in proactive risk management process and ensure that we as Axis take the best possible decisions to ensure a resilient and responsible supply chain.
* Work with improvement in way of working, from smaller initiatives to larger projects.
Furthermore, you will be an escalation point for Axis purchasing department and contract manufacturers in case of challenges with supplier 's performance. Stay on top of market trends concerning availability, cost development, macro-economic factors etc. to be able to make important business decisions. Initiate and finalize purchase agreements with suppliers and keeping data accurate in our systems according to your agreements.
The position requires approximately 20-25 days of travelling a year.
Who are we looking for?
We believe that you are a relationship builder who enjoys working together in a team and at the same time thrives in taking lead for the commodity agenda. You are analytic, well-structured and result oriented with a keen interest in the business. We also believe that you are service minded individual with an open mind, like to co-operate with people and have a strong drive to make an impact. A positive attitude with focus on finding solutions, and how you personally can contribute to them, is highly beneficial in the role. It is also important that you strive in a high pace environment, managing both short- and long-term tasks in parallel.
We'd love to hear that you have/are:
* A degree in Industrial Economy, Business, Supply Chain Management or similar.
* Excellent MS Office skills.
* Experience from working in ERP systems.
* Excellent skills in English, both orally and in writing, Swedish is a merit.
* Knowledge about manufacturing and manufacturing processes.
* At least 5 years of purchasing/sourcing experience from international companies.
* Knowledge about business culture in different parts of the world.
What Axis have to offer
By joining Axis, you will embark on an exciting journey of personal and professional growth. Our team will support you but also listen to your experiences and give you freedom to explore and realize your ideas. We are a fast-growing company that can offer you great career opportunities and a competitive package of benefits. In exchange for your dedication, Axis offers you a job in an open, friendly, and professional environment. We work in an innovative and global organization that takes great pride in delivering world-class, high-quality products, services, and solutions to our customers. Working with us gives you an excellent opportunity to develop in an organization promoting professional and individual growth. You will have a role where your operational effort really will be of great impact to the overall success of Axis.
We want you to enjoy working with us, which is why we offer benefits such as flexible working hours, morning "fika" every day, Friday cake, company bonus, wellness allowance, health insurance and your very own Axis bicycle - to name a few.
We also provide a brand new training facility free for every Axis employee. You can see it here Axis HQ
We believe in sustainability, equality and inclusion. Read more here
Curious to discover more?
We have a host of places where you can learn more about Axis, our products, solutions, company culture, and what working at Axis is really like.
Check out:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Ready to Act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success.
We go through applications continuously so don't wait - send in your application today!
In case of questions, please reach out to Sourcing Manager, Robert Persson at +46 46 272 18 00.
