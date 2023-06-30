Commodity and Project Buyer
THIS IS US, YOUR NEW COLLEAGUES
You will be part of Castings and Forging Team with colleagues based both in Lyon, France and Goteborg, Sweden.
You will find passionate and driven colleagues working in an open and collaborative way.
You will work in an exciting and global environment with many challenges.
As a Commodity & Project buyer, you will be responsible for a challenging portfolio, to manage suppliers relationship, portfolio continuous improvement & performance.
You will contribute to segment strategies and collaborate very closely with your cross-functional stakeholders.
We look forward to welcoming you and having you on board in our team.
ROLE DESCRIPTION
Your Key responsibilities will include the following activities:
Do and drive all relevant activities to deliver Performance related to QDCFTSR (*) targets during Project and/or Operation phases // (*) (QDCFTSR : Quality, Delivery, Cost, Feature, Technology, Sustainability and Risk Management
Identify, mitigate and monitor risks
Drive commercial negotiations with suppliers
Drive Cost reduction ideas generation (deep dive and portfolio analysis)
Lead cross functional work with other functions (engineering, logistic, manufacturing) to implement such ideas
Perform daily purchasing activities related to production orders, logistics and financial flows to the suppliers.
Actively contribute to the team development, by bringing improvement ideas, support your peers, sharing best practice.
WHO ARE YOU ?
We are looking for a strong and flexible team player, eager to learn and improve.
You have a can-do approach with a positive mindset, a high level of energy, and you are ready to tackle challenges,
You like to do business, you demonstrate superior communication skills and you are comfortable in cross-functional and multi-cultural set-up,
You enjoy managing many parallel activities and you have a target oriented approach,
You have a business or engineering academic and professional background
You are fluent in english
ARE WE THE PERFECT MATCH ?
If you are eager to take on new challenges, contribute and develop
If you believe that key conditions to success are to be curious, persistent and have fun in what you do and that together we are stronger,
You will be a great addition to our team and we are really eager to hear from you !
CURIOUS, AND HAVE SOME QUESTIONS ? CALL US !
Fabrice BANNIER
• 33 6 78 51 84 35
