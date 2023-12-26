Full time Taxi Driver
JOB DESCRIPTION
Uppsala Taxi Comfort AB is seeking Drivers to provide prompt, safe, and comfortable transportation to its customers. The driver must have valid driving license, with no traffic violation & good driving standing to be considered for this position.
RESPONSIBILITIES
• Pick up clients from the location and at the time as per assignment
• Collect money in cash/digitally and provide receipt after each driving assignment
• Maintain the break time limit to ensure driving safety
• Help clients load and unload their bags
• Respond to inquiries from customers about the region and points of interest nearby
• Make sure that everyone riding in the car is comfortable and both exterior & interior of the car are clean.
REQUIREMENTS AND SKILLS
• Valid Taxi drivers license issued from Sweden
• A clean driving record
• Availability to work in weekends and night shifts
• Efficient in handling GPS devices
• Knowledge of area roads and neighborhoods
• A polite and professional disposition
• Good command in English and Swedish
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: career@uppsalataxicomfort.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Uppsala Taxi Comfort AB
(org.nr 559420-3837)
Djäknegatan 81 Lgh 1101 (visa karta
)
754 25 UPPSALA Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
8354330