Commodity and Project buyer - Sheet Metal ( Temporary Position)
Volvo Business Services AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg
2023-08-22
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a person that loves to do business? Are you at the same time a creative, solution-oriented person with strong communication skills that has a true passion to work with other people in a global context? If yes, then we believe this is the opportunity for you! We believe we can offer you a dynamic, interesting and challenging job where you will be able to grow and develop your skills in these and many more areas.
THIS IS US, YOUR NEW COLLEAGUES
We are a team of passionate and driven colleagues located in Europe ( Gothenburg, Sweden). We see opportunities, we are flexible and we support each other and are open for dialogue and exchange. You will work in an exciting and global environment and you will join a team with a positive atmosphere who enjoys working together. We look forward to welcome you and have you on board in our team.
ROLE DESCRIPTION
As a Commodity & Project buyer for Sheet metal, you will be accountable for the Quality, Delivery, Cost, Feature, Technology, Sustainability and Risk Management (QDCFTSR) of suppliers in your portfolio. You will be responsible to continuously securing supplier QDCFTSR performance by using the tools and purchasing/cross functional network during and after production. Your main responsibilities will be to work closely with the Segment Leader and buyers of the segments and, as per needs :
Be a driver on the related segment, contributing to define the purchasing strategies, selecting and managing suppliers, in link with industrial and technical roadmaps;
Drive purchasing activities in cross-functional product projects in early phases, to deliver commitments fulfilling project gates;
Forecast cost evolution for scope, implement agreements and negotiate extra cost savings by using your own skills, Purchasing tools, Volvo Production System (VPS) toolbox to drive efficiency across the supply chain;
Elaborate sourcing cases to be presented to the sourcing decision body; Monitor, identify and mitigate risks in cooperation with internal stakeholders (SQ&D, Manufacturing,...);
Bring innovation in your scope and actively contribute to the VOLVO Transformation journey
WHO ARE YOU?
As a person we believe that you have a business-oriented mindset with both a financial and technical understanding. You enjoy the challenge of having contact with suppliers and you also possess strong communication and networking skills. In addition to this you enjoy driving your own work and taking initiatives, with a team player attitude.
Your main qualifications can be summarized as:
University degree (Bachelor or Master), preferably in engineering or business
3+ years of Purchasing experience, preferably in automotive
Fluent in English, both written and spoken
Multicultural experience is an asset Excellent communication and networking skills with positive attitude
Creative and solution-oriented mindset
Accountable, self-driven and autonomous
Structured way of working
Negotiation skills
Proven ability to establish targets and drive results
Analytical skills with ease on Office/IT tools
This position will be located in Gothenburg, Sweden and its temporary position for 6 months.
CURIOUS, AND HAVE SOME QUESTIONS? CALL US!
Call us: Bakiyaraj Ramachandran, bakiyaraj.ramachandran@volvo.com
, +46 739028123
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Group Trucks Purchasing Jobbnummer
8051017