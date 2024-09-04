Commissioning Manager - Datacenter
2024-09-04
As a Commissioning Manager at Linesight, you will work with highly experienced, culturally diverse, and passionate teams nurturing a strong social dynamic and a shared sense of achievement. You will gain vast industry experience that will open doors for you, extend your skillset and expand your perspective. We will empower, support, and enable you to take real responsibility in your role so that you can take charge of your career progression with us. For us lasting trusted relationships are everything, both with our teams and our clients.
In this role you will:
Attend key meetings to monitor progress, actively collaborate on solving problems and communicate impacts to partners
Conduct site inspections to review QA/QC and commissioning process
Continually review best practices to identify and incorporate quality and cost-effective solutions.
Create and implement the commissioning strategy and procedures for the project, engaging all partners to actively support across all areas
Drive the project commissioning process including scope and schedule
Effectively communicate progress of project scope, schedule and budget, as well as update key partners and management on the commissioning process
Ensure excellent vendor results through oversight and performance management
Facilitate meetings and activities with vendor project managers
Identify and manage scopes, timelines, budget and project interdependencies between key partners for a great client outcome
Identify issues proactively and work with the team to resolve effectively
Oversee and manage client appointed commissioning teams
Work independently in support of the Data Centre Commissioning Program
We would love to hear from you if you:
Have a thorough understanding of UPS systems, switchgear, generators, and critical mechanical systems
Have demonstrated skills in developing detailed commissioning scripts
Have experience project managing on a Data Centre project
Have a degree or comparable experience in a project management or construction discipline
Thrive on building strong relationships with your team and clients through a shared purpose and sense of openness and fun
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-04
E-post: alan.barry@linesight.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 559194-8863), https://www.linesight.com
