Commissioning Engineer to Machines

Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
We are looking for a Commissioning Engineer to the Service Supply Unit in Västerås. The Service Supply Unit is part of the business unit Service within ABB's Motion division. We are working closely alongside the Large Motors & Generators business unit which develops, manufactures and sells synchronous and asynchronous AC motors and generators with output of around 3 MW and upwards for motor drives and generator applications.
Your responsibilities
You will commission electrical machines, mostly synchronous motors and generators with related excitation system.
You will lead work activities, coordinate our work on site and educate operators during commissioning. Each commissioning will imply thorough preparations as well as completion with time sheets and reports.
You will collaborate with staff from various functions within our unit and provide technical support to our customers.
Although your base will be in Västerås, most of your work will be performed abroad.
You will travel minimum 150-200 days annually and in periods of approximately three to eight weeks.
All these responsibilities will add valuable competence to your repertoire and you will have great development opportunities within ABB.
Your background
You hold a Bachelor's degree in Engineering with a major in Electrical Engineering, Electrical Power or Automation. Alternatively, you have gained equivalent competence through working.
You are a confident computer user who is fluent in English and Swedish, written and spoken alike.
It is qualifying with experience from PLC programming, relay technology, rotating electrical machines and systems.
As a person you are an innate problem solver with business acumen and strong interpersonal skills.
You are flexible and thrive from having the benefit of frequent travels in your work.
More about us
ABB Motion Services serve customers around the globe with innovative services to maximize performance, uptime and energy efficiency throughout the lifetime of electrical motion solutions. Electrical motion is applied everywhere in industries, cities, infrastructure and transportation and is a corner-stone of the energy revolution. Our people and culture are the foundation of our success. We drive innovations through digitalization and make the difference for our customers and partners every day. ABB Motion keeps the world turning, while saving energy every day.
Recruiting Manager Pia Sandberg, +46 703 83 08 03, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Håkan Sjöberg, +46 703 96 00 02; Ledarna: Lenny Larsson, +46 706 32 85 47; Unionen: Hannah Norén, +46 706 34 03 46.
