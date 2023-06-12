Commissioning Engineer
Minnovation International AB / Maskinreparatörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla maskinreparatörsjobb i Stockholm
2023-06-12
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Minnovation International AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Göteborg
, Skellefteå
eller i hela Sverige
Minnovation is now searching for experienced Commissioning Engineer for our Business partner in Skellefteå.
Job Description:
1.Complete the electrical drawing design, electrical components selection, PLC program and HMI program;
2. Carry out on-site debugging according to the project in charge, and be able to deal with various problems in the debugging process independently;
3. Summarize project difficulties and problems timely and share with colleagues.
Qualifications:
1.Bachelor degree, electrical engineering and other related majors;
2. At least 1 year working experience in electrical automation, intelligent logistics experience is preferred;
3. Familiar with the mainstream PLC systems such as Beckhoff, Siemens, Omron, etc;
4. Proficient in using frequency converter and servo driver, and be able to adjust and optimize parameters according to site conditions;
5. Understand the use of Fieldbus such as EtherCAT, PROFINET, ASI and MODBUS. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-12
E-post: resume@minnov.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Minnovation International AB
(org.nr 559097-9984)
Hovslagargatan 5B (visa karta
)
111 48 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Hovslagargatan 5B Jobbnummer
7872268