Commissioning Engineer

Minnovation International AB / Maskinreparatörsjobb / Stockholm
2023-06-12


Visa alla maskinreparatörsjobb i Stockholm, Solna, Lidingö, Sundbyberg, Danderyd eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Minnovation International AB i Stockholm, Solna, Göteborg, Skellefteå eller i hela Sverige

Minnovation is now searching for experienced Commissioning Engineer for our Business partner in Skellefteå.
Job Description:
1.Complete the electrical drawing design, electrical components selection, PLC program and HMI program;
2. Carry out on-site debugging according to the project in charge, and be able to deal with various problems in the debugging process independently;
3. Summarize project difficulties and problems timely and share with colleagues.
Qualifications:
1.Bachelor degree, electrical engineering and other related majors;
2. At least 1 year working experience in electrical automation, intelligent logistics experience is preferred;
3. Familiar with the mainstream PLC systems such as Beckhoff, Siemens, Omron, etc;
4. Proficient in using frequency converter and servo driver, and be able to adjust and optimize parameters according to site conditions;
5. Understand the use of Fieldbus such as EtherCAT, PROFINET, ASI and MODBUS.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-12
E-post: resume@minnov.se

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Minnovation International AB (org.nr 559097-9984)
Hovslagargatan 5B (visa karta)
111 48  STOCKHOLM

Arbetsplats
Hovslagargatan 5B

Jobbnummer
7872268

Prenumerera på jobb från Minnovation International AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Minnovation International AB: