Commissioning Engineer
Minnovation International AB / Installationselektrikerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla installationselektrikerjobb i Stockholm
2023-10-06
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Minnovation International AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Järfälla
, Eskilstuna
, Nacka
eller i hela Sverige
Minnovation is now searching for an experienced Commissioning Engineer to work for one of our Business partners.
Job description:
1. Complete the electrical drawing design, electrical components selection, PLC program and HMI program.
2. Carry out on-site debugging according to the project in charge, and be able to deal with various problems in the debugging process independently.
3. Summarize project difficulties and problems timely and share with colleagues.
Job requirements:
1. Bachelor degree, electrical engineering and other related majors,
2. At least 1 year working experience in electrical automation, intelligent logistics experience is preferred.
3. Familiar with the mainstream PLC systems such as Beckhoff, Siemens, Omron, etc.
4. Proficient in using frequency converter and servo driver, and be able to adjust and optimize parameters according to site conditions.
5. Understand the use of Fieldbus such as EtherCAT, PROFINET, ASI and MODBUS. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-04
E-post: resume@minnov.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Minnovation International AB
(org.nr 559097-9984)
Hovslagargatan 5B (visa karta
)
111 48 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Hovslagargatan 5B Jobbnummer
8169558