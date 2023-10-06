Commissioning Engineer

Minnovation International AB / Installationselektrikerjobb / Stockholm
2023-10-06


Minnovation is now searching for an experienced Commissioning Engineer to work for one of our Business partners.
Job description:
1. Complete the electrical drawing design, electrical components selection, PLC program and HMI program.
2. Carry out on-site debugging according to the project in charge, and be able to deal with various problems in the debugging process independently.
3. Summarize project difficulties and problems timely and share with colleagues.
Job requirements:
1. Bachelor degree, electrical engineering and other related majors,
2. At least 1 year working experience in electrical automation, intelligent logistics experience is preferred.
3. Familiar with the mainstream PLC systems such as Beckhoff, Siemens, Omron, etc.
4. Proficient in using frequency converter and servo driver, and be able to adjust and optimize parameters according to site conditions.
5. Understand the use of Fieldbus such as EtherCAT, PROFINET, ASI and MODBUS.

