Commissioning Engineer - Minnovation International AB - Elektronikjobb i Stockholm

Minnovation International AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm2021-06-29Minnovation is now searching for experienced Commissioning Engineer for our Business partner in Skellefteå.Job Description:1. Complete the electrical drawing design, electrical components selection, PLC program and HMI program;2. Carry out on-site debugging according to the project in charge, and be able to deal with various problems in the debugging process independently;3. Summarize project difficulties and problems timely and share with colleagues.Job requirements:1. Bachelor degree, electrical engineering and other related majors;2. At least 1 year working experience in electrical automation, intelligent logistics experience is preferred;3. Familiar with the mainstream PLC systems such as Beckhoff, Siemens, Omron, etc;4. Proficient in using frequency converter and servo driver, and be able to adjust and optimize parameters according to site conditions;5. Understand the use of Fieldbus such as EtherCAT, PROFINET, ASI and MODBUS.6. Fluent Chinese.2021-06-29Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-29Minnovation International ABÖstermalmstorg 111442 Stockholm5836880