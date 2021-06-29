Commissioning Engineer - Minnovation International AB - Elektronikjobb i Stockholm
Commissioning Engineer
Minnovation International AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm
2021-06-29
Minnovation is now searching for experienced Commissioning Engineer for our Business partner in Skellefteå.
Job Description:
1. Complete the electrical drawing design, electrical components selection, PLC program and HMI program;
2. Carry out on-site debugging according to the project in charge, and be able to deal with various problems in the debugging process independently;
3. Summarize project difficulties and problems timely and share with colleagues.
Job requirements:
1. Bachelor degree, electrical engineering and other related majors;
2. At least 1 year working experience in electrical automation, intelligent logistics experience is preferred;
3. Familiar with the mainstream PLC systems such as Beckhoff, Siemens, Omron, etc;
4. Proficient in using frequency converter and servo driver, and be able to adjust and optimize parameters according to site conditions;
5. Understand the use of Fieldbus such as EtherCAT, PROFINET, ASI and MODBUS.
6. Fluent Chinese.
2021-06-29
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-29
Minnovation International AB
Östermalmstorg 1
11442 Stockholm
5836880
