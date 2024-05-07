Commissioning Engineer
Minnovation International AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Skellefteå Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Skellefteå
2024-05-07
, Robertsfors
, Piteå
, Norsjö
, Vindeln
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Minnovation International AB i Skellefteå
, Järfälla
, Solna
, Stockholm
, Huddinge
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description:
1. Complete the electrical drawing design, electrical components selection, PLC program and HMI program;
2. Carry out on-site debugging according to the project in charge, and be able to deal with various problems in the debugging process independently;
3. Summarize project difficulties and problems timely and share with colleagues.
Job requirements:
1. Diploma, electrical engineering and other related majors;
2. At least 1 year working experience in electrical automation, intelligent logistics experience is preferred;
3. Familiar with the mainstream PLC systems such as Beckhoff, Siemens, Omron, etc;
4. Proficient in using frequency converter and servo driver, and be able to adjust and optimize parameters according to site conditions;
5. Understand the use of Fieldbus such as EtherCAT, PROFINET, ASI and MODBUS. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-26
E-post: resume@minnov.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Minnovation International AB
(org.nr 559097-9984) Arbetsplats
Northvolt Ett Jobbnummer
8663350