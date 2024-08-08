Commission Technician - Power Generation
2024-08-08
Commission Technician - Power Generation
Our culture believes in POWERING YOUR POTENTIAL. We provide global opportunities to develop your career, make your community a better place and work with today's most innovative thinkers to solve the world's toughest problems.
We believe in flexibility for you to explore your passions while making an impact through meaningful work within our inclusive workforce. That's what #LifeAtCummins is all about.
We are looking for a talented Commission Technician - Power Generation to join our team for Cummins, Sweden.
Your tasks
• You prepare, plan, coordinate, perform and report on commissioning activities and tests at suppliers or customer sites on Power Generation equipment supplied by Cummins in a low and medium voltage range.
• You prepare test articles and associated fixtures, rigs, and equipment for testing, including the initial build and final teardown.
• You are responsible for installing instrumentation into test articles per relevant engineering standards.
• You demonstrate an understanding of the function of test equipment and its contribution to the validity of test results, as well of the functioning of the product under test.
• You perform test stand installation, troubleshooting and setups and the upkeep and maintenance of laboratory equipment.
• You will supervise equipment manufacturing and installation activities and lead subcontracted commissioning activities on Cummins's scope of supply.
• You will conduct minor mechanical and electrical maintenance on equipment as required during the installation and commissioning phase.
• You perform other duties as required.
Your profile
• Significant field service work experience (electrical, electro-mechanical, mechatronics background is preferable)
• Expert-level knowledge of and/or experience with power generation products is an advantage;
• Experience with work with High Voltage / Low Voltage products and solutions;
• Customer service experience
• You have strong communication skills and speak fluent in English.
• You have a problem-solving mentality, are hands-on and not afraid of challenges.
• You are an enthusiastic worker and a real team player.
• You are willing to travel national and international across Europe as required.
What we offer
• You will end up in a warm environment and open working atmosphere.
• Attractive salary package and 25 legal vacation days.
• Variable compensation based on organizational objectives.
• Hybrid position: 90% onsite, 10% from home.
A position based in Sweden with the possibility to also cover other Nordic countries.
E-post: anton.volodin@cummins.com
