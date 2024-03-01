Commercial Transformation Manager - Volvo Cars
2024-03-01
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Want to join us on our exciting journey?
Volvo Cars is on an exciting journey, redefining the automotive experience by innovating to make people's lives less complicated. We offer you a once-in-a-lifetime chance to make an impact in a company with unique opportunities to grow and make a true difference.
What's in it for you?
We're systematically evolving our business model, and in the centre is the transformation from a wholesale model to direct sales, where customers can buy through our website, or at assisted by Volvo retailers.
Do you want to contribute to our success by ensuring the transformation runs smoothly, that all stakeholders are onboarded, efforts are focused where needed and objectives are achieved? Look no further - join the Transformation team to make this happen!
About the role
This role is an instrumental part of the Market transformation team. You will support our market transformation projects in driving and implementing major changes across the organization. It includes managing cross-functional activities, spanning across Commercial, Sales, Finance, Operations and Digital, in our joint efforts to get new exiting ways of working and digital capabilities implemented in a successful way. Consequently, there is a need to have a broad understanding of different parts of an organization and how to get these to work in an efficient way towards common goals.
Main responsibilities
You will be part of market transformation project(s) and support the transformation by driving and coordinating transformation activities across teams and functions for a particular market or group of markets. You will communicate and align with key stakeholders. Further, you will conduct analyses on project needs and come up with solutions for how to overcome those within the project.
You will take an active role to identify, investigate and mitigate issues that arise and manage dependencies across the functions and teams. Moreover, you will support with necessary onboarding activities towards national sales companies, central functions, product clusters and other stakeholders across the organization.
In this role you will also support the Market Transformation Lead to plan, coordinate & execute the overall market transformation. You will identify lessons learnt continuously, sharing cross different teams, and contributing to our continuous improvement with the Market Transformation teams.
Required qualifications
• Experience from project work. Meriting if in large projects or programs in cross-functional teams in a global business, but not a requirement
• Understanding of commercial operations in the automotive industry
• Experience from business analysis and process design with the ability to use appropriate tools when needed
• Change management experience and ability to use appropriate tools when leading change successfully
• Understanding of commercial, digital and operational needs as well as their interdependencies
• Fluent in digital tools such as Teams, Notion and Miro, or very willing and able to learn, as well as fluent in English
Personal qualities
To be successful and enjoy working in the role you should have the following personal qualities:
• High flexibility in terms of types of assignments and ability to handle shifting priorities
• Structured in your approach and have an ability to find clarity in highly complex and large contexts
• "Rolling up your sleeves" and getting things done
• Enjoy digging into details needed to understand the bigger picture
• Enjoy collaboration and taking accountability
• Strong communication and interpersonal skills
Location: HQ Gothenburg
Let's get to know each other
Come and join the most exciting car brand in the world!
Welcome to apply by the latest on the 17th of March 2024.
If you have any questions about the recruitment process, please contact Senior Recruiter Lotta Ericsson at lotta.ericsson@volvocars.com
. Please submit your application in English and note that applications via email will not be considered due to GDPR.
Diversify our future
Volvo Cars is an equal opportunities employer. We are a company for people who care about other people and for the world we live in. We celebrate diversity and inclusion in the workplace and are committed to equality of opportunity for all employees and employment practices, including hiring, recruiting, and promotion. It's what you do that counts and we are always looking to expand perspectives and voices to shape our future. With us, you can truly be yourself, embrace new opportunities, thrive and a make a difference.
