Commercial Specialist for a client in Stockholm
2024-02-05
We are looking for an experienced commercial specialist for our client in Stockholm.
Your key responsibilities will be the following:
• Utilize a SAM tool to ensure compliance and manage software entitlements.
• Collaborate with internal stakeholders to drive compliance and provide sourcing support.
• Assist team members and occasionally take on additional responsibilities, including mailbox management.
Requirements
Technical Skills:
• Proficient in using SAM tools and technologies, preferably Xensam.
• Proven track record of successfully implementing new technologies.
• Expertise in Software License Management, specifically with Oracle and IBM, and ideally with Red Hat and VMware.
Leadership and Experience:
• Demonstrated ability to take initiative and complete tasks aligned with team objectives.
• Extensive experience in SAM, with at least 5 years of mature experience, preferably over 10 years.
• Minimum of 5 years' experience as a consultant.
• Strong ability to deliver value quickly, even during short onboarding periods.
Start Date: 2024-02-05
End Date: 2024-08-31
Deadline: 2024-02-06
Location: Stockholm
Contact person: +46 790 06 27 11
