Commercial Project Manager/Supply Chain Manager
Randstad AB / Administratörsjobb / Solna Visa alla administratörsjobb i Solna
2024-04-16
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Randstad AB i Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige
Job description
As a consultant at Randstad Life Sciences, we are your employer, but you have your daily workplace at one of our customers. Your consultant manager is always close at hand, both during and between assignments, to help you develop your career in the direction you dream of.
As a consultant with us, you will receive a competitive salary, benefits and collectively agreed terms. We are responsive to your wishes regarding assignments and tasks and with our broad client portfolio in Mälardalen, we will together adapt your continued career according to your competence, experience and ambition.
At Randstad Life Sciences, we have an offer that means you have the opportunity to develop your skills and/or take extra leave after you have been with us for a while. You will be part of a larger consulting team within Life Sciences and have the opportunity to broaden your network and gain valuable experience from different workplaces.
Right now we have a very exciting assignment at a start up, starting in June.
The company is an innovative start-up with a patented technology to increase the bioavailability of pharmaceuticals. They are close to launching their first product on the US market and have more projects in the pipeline.
They are now currently looking for a combined position of Commercial Project Manager and Supply Chain Manager.
In this role you will work closely together with the rest of the team to ensure the product is launched successfully, and that the commercial day-to-day supply is running smoothly post launch.
You will be in close contact daily with all functions involved in Drug Product production in the company as well as contracted manufacturers.
To be successful in this role you need to have a wide understanding of pharmaceutical production and supply chain. You are a doer, good at communicating, coordinating and not afraid to stand your ground.
Responsibilities
Managing the supply chain, including regular meetings with CMOs and internal personnel.
Work with forecasting together with the commercial team: Supply forecasting and order management to our CMOs.
Coordination of transports between the different CMOs
Coordinate deviations, change controls, risk analysis, and batch releases together with QA and SMEs.
Keep control and updates of current stock of drug product, intermediates, and API.
Managing the product serialization
Supply Forecast and reporting
Agreements with CMO
Qualifications
Must have:
Academic degree within science or relevant technical discipline
Minimum of 5 years from the pharmaceutical industry
Good understanding of production of pharmaceuticals
Experience from Market access/Regulatory Affairs or Quality Assurance
Good understanding of Supply Chain of pharmaceutical products
Good knowledge of GxP, specifically GDP
Good knowledge of Excel, Teams/Sharepoint and other softwares
Nice to have:
Experience from managing interactions between a client and external contracts organisations (or internal if you are in a larger, global company).
Very good written and spoken English and Swedish.
Experience with supply of products on the US market
Serialization
Experience from Tracelink
Experience from deviations
About the company
Randstad
At Randstad, we see the possible in people. With business all over Sweden and in all areas of expertise, we help people find work that feels good, where they get the opportunity to develop and realize their true potential. With close to 600 000 employees in 38 countries, Randstad is the global leader in the HR services industry. Our mission is to become the world's most valued working life partner. By combining our passion for people with the power of today's technology, we support people and organizations in realizing their true potential. We call it Human Forward. Ersättning
Not specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Randstad AB
(org.nr 556242-1718) Arbetsplats
Randstad Jobbnummer
8617178