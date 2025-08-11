Commercial Product Manager- Sales Ancillary
2025-08-11
Etraveli Group is the globally leading company for tech solutions and fulfillment capabilities for online sales of flights. We are here to solve complexity, by connecting millions of flights and travelers across the globe, from search and selection to trip and beyond. We hold consumer online travel agency brands like Mytrip, GoToGate & Flight Network and serve Booking.com with flights. Etraveli Group has also established strategic partnerships with companies like Skyscanner, Google Flights, TUI, etc.
Every day we strive to make the world smaller for our customers and bigger for our people. Our diverse team of more than 2300 passionate professionals is what makes us the industry's tech wonder and the best in the world at what we do. Our major offices are in Sweden (HQ), Canada, Greece, India, Poland.
The role
Unlock the potential of our add-on sales as a Commercial Product Manager with end-to-end responsibility for a dynamic portfolio of products! Set the visionary course and roadmap for one or more ancillary offerings, ensuring they not only meet but exceed expectations for quality and performance. Your pivotal role doesn't stop there - you'll spearhead the initiation and launch of innovative new products and features, from enticing bundles to cutting-edge ML solutions. As a key player in our team, you hold the power to drive our company towards its overarching contribution and growth targets.
Join us at the forefront of innovation and chart the course to unparalleled success in the aviation industry!
Responsibilities
E2E responsibility for a portfolio of one or more existing ancillary products.
Responsible for defining the vision of the product, collecting insights regarding customer needs, analyzing the market and competitors, as well as aligning internal and external stakeholders on the vision.
Market monitoring and researching new products/features
Responsible for setting and driving the product development roadmap and taking an active part in planning and prioritization with Product owners and other stakeholders.
Responsible for initiating and launching new ancillary products and/or features (e.g. bundles, ML solutions..). Build business case for new products and / or new features. Specify requirements and stakehold the development. Coordinate so all internal and external requirements are met and ensure a structured launch.
Working closely together with E-commerce, Customer experience and UX to design a high quality customer experience E2E (at purchase, post booking, self service)
Ensures there are internal processes and guidelines where needed, for example related to Customer service handling and UX guidelines. Setting relevant pricing framework in close collaboration with the Revenue Management team.
Setting relevant product performance KPIs, data requirements and possibilities for monitoring the performance.
Follow up on product performance from all relevant view points; sales performance, customer satisfaction, fulfillment/quality.
Responsible for sourcing providers and commercial contracts with 3rd party providers.
Requirements
Proven work experience in product management or equivalent
Proven ability to develop product and sales strategies and effectively deliver on targets
Strong problem solving skills and willingness to roll up one's sleeves to get the job done
Skilled at working effectively with cross functional teams
Excellent written and verbal communication skills
MS/BS degree in Computer Science, Engineering, Business or Economics
Benefits
Working at Etraveli Group means working at a fast-growing company with high ambitions in becoming the number one Online travel agency worldwide. The culture at the company embraces complexity and we like to keep the entrepreneurial spirit even as we grow into being a larger company. You will have awesome colleagues with whom you will have fun solving complex problems in a fast-moving business.
We also offer:
A flexible working environment. We work on a hybrid-model where you can choose to work two days from home and you will have two weeks per year that you can choose to work from a remote location
Central office location in the City - We are located on Regeringsgatan in Stockholm, a stone's throw from public transport and lunch restaurants.
Healthcare allowance - Each employee receives a maximum allowable amount each year according to the Swedish Tax Agency to spend on health-promoting activities such as a gym card, massage etc.
Pension and health insurance - Through partners we offer a comprehensive pension and health insurance so that you can get help quickly in case of an accident
Enjoy a vibrant company culture with daily office breakfasts, a weekly fika club, a ping pong table for friendly matches, and exciting events like our summer mingle and Christmas party.
As part of this recruitment process, we will be conducting background checks. You will be able to read more information and give your consent to this process in the application form.
At Etraveli Group we value diversity; we pride ourselves on being a company represented by people of all different backgrounds. During hiring, we are committed to ensure equality and promote diversity in the workplace at every selection stage. As such, we provide the same opportunities for all candidates regardless of race, religion or belief, gender, nationality, ethnicity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, or any other characteristic protected under any anti-discrimination law or regulation.
