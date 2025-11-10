Commercial Partnerships - Global
2025-11-10
Build something monumental for Healthcare!
At Tandem Health we're reimagining healthcare by putting clinicians first. Our platform - designed by clinicians, for clinicians - is built on deep insight into real-world pain points, with intuitive medical notes and workflows that truly support patient care.
We're a fast-scaling health-tech company backed by top investors and expanding globally. We move fast, stay curious, and believe building something that matters starts with an extraordinary team. If you're passionate about impact and innovation, we'd love to meet you!
About the Role
We're building the clinical co-pilot of the future - empowering clinicians, enhancing care delivery, and scaling impact. As part of our Global Expansion Team, you'll play a pivotal role in rolling out Tandem's AI clinical operating system to some of the most influential healthcare organisations worldwide.
This is a highly visible, global role where you'll engage directly with executives, medical leaders, and end-users. In this pivotal position, you will be responsible for building and maintaining customers and strategic partnerships within the healthcare sector, primarily with private and public large hospital systems, medical care centers, and physician groups and practices. Your goal is to position our solutions in the market, drive new business, and strengthen existing relationships.
What you will do
Identify, initiate, and manage key relationships across tandems strategic global growth markets.
Open doors with hospitals, medical care centers, physician practices, and health insurers to accelerate Tandem's reach and adoption.
Pitch, negotiate, and close deals that deliver strategic value, working closely with legal, product, and commercial teams to get contracts across the line.
Lead our global commercial efforts and provide live product demos for prospective clients
Design and adapt workflows and templates for our global customers.
Guide clinicians through onboarding, training, and day-to-day support.
Troubleshoot and solve problems to ensure clinicians get maximum value from Tandem.
Represent Tandem externally in international meetings, events, and conferences, positioning us as a trusted digital health partner.
Bring the voice of the market back into Tandem, sharing insights that inform product development, regulatory priorities, and local go-to-market strategy.
Help build the customer success and support infrastructure that ensures our partners thrive with Tandem.
What You Bring
Proven success in healthcare partnerships, sales, or business development - ideally within health-tech, med-tech, or SaaS.
Strong track record of closing strategic deals in complex, regulated healthcare environments.
Exposure to consulting, corporate, or startup settings.
Passion for technology, AI, and their potential to transform care.
Excellent communication skills - comfortable engaging with executives, clinicians, and engineers.
Ability to navigate clinical, commercial, and technical discussions with ease.
Solid understanding of the European healthcare ecosystem - payors, providers, vendors, and regional nuances.
Strong European and/or global network with trusted relationships across stakeholder groups.
Fluent in English (additional languages highly valued).
Independent, collaborative, and proactive in fast-paced environments.
Willingness to travel up to 50% as needed.
Deep motivation to improve healthcare delivery through impactful innovation.
Bonus Points
Clinical background or direct experience in healthcare (e.g. general practice, hospital, or private practice).
Experience working with or selling software to hospitals or medical clinics.
Familiarity with European and global healthcare regulatory and compliance environments.
Experience in startup or high-growth environments, especially launching new markets.
Location
We believe the best ideas happen when we're together. This role is based in our vibrant HQ in the Epicenter building in the heart of Stockholm where you will work primarily from our office to collaborate, connect, and build our culture.
How to Apply
We adopt a continuous selection process, so please make sure to apply with your CV in English.
Our interview process consists of 4 stages:
Screening interview with Talent Acquisition
First interview with the Hiring Manager
Follow up interview with our Global Medical Operations Lead
Working Day - Join us in the Stockholm office for a day to experience our culture firsthand, collaborate with our team, and see how you work in action.
Benefits
Competitive salary & company stock options
25 days/year of paid vacation
5,000 SEK wellness allowance (friskvårdsbidrag)
Social and team-building activities (off-sites, after works, winter/summer parties)
An opportunity to make a real positive impact in the world of healthcare
Work with some of the best minds in AI, healthcare, and engineering.
We review our benefits packages on a regular basis and might modify our benefits from time to time.
Culture at Tandem
At Tandem, we move fast, think big, and take ownership. We're a high-performing, diverse team with a shared drive to change the future of healthcare - and we're just getting started.
Our culture is built on action, ambition, and learning. You'll be trusted to take the lead, challenge yourself, and make an impact from day one. We believe real growth happens when you're stretched, supported, and surrounded by smart, passionate teammates who want to win together.
Even though we're spread across countries, we come together often in Sweden for team meetings, social events, and offsites - blending global reach with real human connection.
We hire for talent, potential, and attitude - valuing different backgrounds and fresh perspectives. Great ideas come from everywhere, and we're building a team that reflects the world we want to change. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-10
