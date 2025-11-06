Commercial Operations Manager Scandinavia
Orkla House Care AB / Chefsjobb / Jönköping Visa alla chefsjobb i Jönköping
2025-11-06
, Aneby
, Habo
, Mullsjö
, Vaggeryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Orkla House Care AB i Jönköping
Are you a motivated leader with a passion for service, operations, and improvement?
We are looking for a driven Commercial Operations Manager Scandinavia to lead our Customer Service and Prognosis departments.
In this role, you will have overall responsibility for running the departments according to divisional goals and budget. You will lead and develop a skilled team, ensure close collaboration across the business, and continuously improve how we serve our customers and plan our operations. You'll work closely with stakeholders across Sales, Supply Chain, and Production, making an impact on delivery performance, service quality, and customer satisfaction.
A great opportunity for a hands-on, collaborative leader who enjoys driving results through people and processes!
Your responsibilities:
Lead and coordinate the daily operations within Customer Service and Prognosis.
Ensure an efficient and positive work environment that promotes collaboration across teams.
Ensure routines and processes for the team, e.g. updates of price lists, customer data, and order information.
Monitor service level trends and take proactive measures to secure high customer satisfaction.
Support the sales organization (where applicable).
Cooperate closely with Supply Chain and Commercial stakeholders to ensure smooth information flow and delivery performance.
Develop and improve work methods, processes, and routines to drive operational excellence.
Lead and participate in Commercial projects.
Lead, coach, and develop team members to meet departmental goals and performance targets.
Ensure operations are run according to divisional goals, budget, and overall business priorities.
Qualifications:
Relevant academic education
Proven leadership experience (minimum 3 years)
Experience in Customer Service and Logistic, Planning and Prognosis
Experience from a manufacturing company
Professional proficiency in a Scandinavian language (Norwegian, Swedish, or Danish) and English. Knowledge of German and/or French is an advantage.
Who are we looking for:
A driven, structured and service-minded team player with good communication, collaboration, and commercial understanding.
In this key role within Order, Customer service & Prognosis, you will work closely with colleagues across departments on campaigns, deliveries, inventory, and product-related matters. The role requires good interpersonal skills, a positive and solution-oriented mindset, and a genuine interest in providing great service and collaboration across the organization.
We value diversity and encourage all qualified candidates to apply- regardless of gender, age, background, or abilities. If you are motivated and have relevant experience, we welcome your application - even if you don't meet every requirement. We believe that different skills and experiences bring unique value, and you might be the right fit for our team.
What can Orkla House Care offer you?
At Orkla House Care, you'll be part of an international company with a dynamic and supportive work environment. We value collaboration, learning, and innovation, and you'll work closely with engaged colleagues across borders. We also offer flexibility, including the opportunity to work from home a few days per week.
This is a full-time position based at our site in Bankeryd, Sweden.
Please submit your application by November 30th at the latest.
If you have any questions related to the role, you are welcome to contact our Commercial Scandinavia Director, Fredrik Erling Aanstad, Fredrik.aanstad@orkla.no
.
For more information about Orkla House Care, please visit our website: https://www.orklahousecare.com/
We look forward to receiving your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: anita.bergdal@orkla.no Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Orkla House Care AB
(org.nr 556133-6990), http://www.orklahousecare.com
Tallvägen 6 (visa karta
)
564 23 BANKERYD Jobbnummer
9592492