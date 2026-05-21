Commercial Manager
Winthrop Technologies Sweden AB / Byggjobb / Malmö Visa alla byggjobb i Malmö
2026-05-21
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Winthrop Technologies Sweden AB i Malmö
, Sandviken
eller i hela Sverige
Winthrop Technologies is Europe's only dedicated data centre delivery partner, offering full turnkey solutions from design through to construction and commissioning. Headquartered in Dublin, we deliver projects across Europe and have become the most trusted name in our sector. We are pleased to announce that we are currently seeking a Commercial Manager to join our team.
Below is a list of typical duties but is not exclusive of all duties that are required to be carried out during the project.
• Act as support to the Commercial Director, providing structured analysis and clear decision-making summaries
• Lead detailed reviews of monthly project CVRs, highlighting movements, anomalies, risks, and opportunities
• Identify inconsistencies in commercial processes and drive alignment across regions
• Work with Estimating to review procurement activity and challenge variances against tender strategy
• Provide regular lessons-learned insights into Estimating and Operations
• Carry out detailed commercial and contractual reviews for both client and subcontractor agreements
• Support complex commercial issues, claims, and disputes by gathering facts, analysing positions, and preparing recommendations
• Contribute to commercial team development, graduate programmes, and recruitment
• Lead centralised procurement initiatives and oversee supply chain performance and usage
• Monitor project correspondence to support contract compliance and quality of communication
• Drive process improvements and support technology adoption.
Qualifications & Skills
• Minimum 10 years' experience in commercial roles within the construction industry, ideally within a main contracting environment
• Degree in Quantity Surveying or Engineering (or equivalent)
• Strong analytical, contractual, and commercial acumen
• Proven ability to work independently and bring forward proactive solutions
• Experience in procurement oversight, CVR analysis, and dispute/claim support
• Excellent communication, organisational, and problem-solving skills
• Strong understanding of commercial processes, forecasting, and supplier management
Benefits:
• Opportunity to shape and strengthen a central commercial function within a rapidly expanding European contractor
• Exposure to major data centre projects across multiple region
• Competitive salary package
• Clear career progression within a growing commercial leadership structure
• Collaborative, supportive, and high-performance environment Så ansöker du Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Jobbnummer
9921399