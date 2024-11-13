Commercial Manager
Job Description
Are you a strategic thinker with a passion for driving business growth through innovation and collaboration? Do you excel in leading teams and managing complex vendor relationships in a fast-paced tech environment? If so, we invite you to join our dynamic team as a Commercial Manager!
As a Commercial Manager, you will play a pivotal role in our Business Tech organization, where your expertise in tech sourcing and procurement will be essential in delivering exceptional business value. You will lead a team of dedicated professionals, guiding them to achieve excellence while fostering a culture of innovation and efficiency.
Key Responsibilities:
Team Leadership: Lead and develop a team of commercial specialists, managing hiring, staffing, and career development to maintain a diverse and effective workforce.
Supplier Relationships: Maximize the value derived from supplier relationships, ensuring internal customers have access to necessary goods and services.
Cost Efficiency: Drive cost efficiencies and optimizations across procurement processes.
Vendor Selection: Support strategic vendor selection and negotiation processes, particularly for significant contracts.
Cross-functional Collaboration: Work closely with product and design teams to ensure supplier actions are aligned with business objectives.
Performance Monitoring: Monitor vendor performance, communicate results, and make necessary adjustments to ensure optimal outcomes.
Qualifications
Procurement Expertise: Background in Software asset management, SaaS , risk management, negotiation, and conflict resolution.
Leadership Skills: Proven ability to lead teams and manage vendor relationships in a global environment, with strong interpersonal skills and a track record of successful procurement leadership.
Financial Acumen: Strong financial background with the ability to design business cases and implement strategies for vendor and partner management.
Process Development: Ability to develop, establish, and train on procurement and vendor management processes.
Experience: Significant experience in large-scale tech procurements, multi-vendor setups, and negotiating successful deals under various contract structures.
Agility: Advocate for agile methodologies in work processes, with a focus on speed, reduced complexity, and outcome-driven results.
Communication: Excellent communication skills, with the ability to articulate complex matters clearly and timely across all levels of the organization.
This role requires a highly skilled and experienced individual with a passion for driving business growth through strategic sourcing and vendor management, ensuring that the organization remains competitive in a rapidly evolving tech landscape.
Additional Information
About the recruitment process
This is a full-time permanent role, based at the head-office in Marievik in Stockholm and you will report to Head of Commercial & Procurement.
If you feel your experience, skills and ambitions are right for this role, please send your CV in English. We would like to receive your application at the latest by November 26th. Due to data policies, we only accept applications through career page.
Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity
At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organisation. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
We strive to have a fair and equal process and therefore kindly ask you not to attach a cover letter in your application as they often contain information that easily can trigger unintentional biases.
Company Description
H&M is a fashion brand that offers the latest styles and inspiration, from fashion pieces and unique designer collaborations to affordable wardrobe essentials. Our business idea is fashion & quality at the best price in a sustainable way. Learn more about H&M here.
