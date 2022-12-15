Commercial Manager
2022-12-15
Your role
As Commercial Manager at Business Unit Ground Combat, you will be in an organization with highly skilled professionals dedicated to supplying world-leading and combat winning Infantry Support Weapon Systems to Warfighters all over the world. You will be part of a team equipped with exceptional Commercial skills, supporting timely delivery of high quality proposals to our Customers and Business Partners - existing or new. You will be encouraged and enabled to keep your personal skills of honed and up to date.
Main tasks:
You will be tasked with making sure that our formal commitments to the Customers and Partners are accurate and in line with governance and compliance standards, both internal and external.
You will support, and occasionally lead, negotiations with our Customers and Partners, focusing primarily on Commercial and legal aspects without losing sight of the bigger picture.
The role sits with the Commercial Group of the Marketing and Sales Department of Business Unit Ground Combat and you will be reporting directly to the Head of Commercial Management.
National and International travel will be required to fulfil the role.
Your profile
You are a first-rate Team player. You are ambitious, curious, and energetic with good interpersonal skills. You are as comfortable working under your own initiative as you are working as part of a team. You take pride in the quality and timeliness of your deliveries. You are able to communicate and work with a team of highly skilled colleagues. Preferably you have prior experience from Commercial tasks at some level. You are able and willing to communicate at all organizational levels. You are able to handle pressure in the shape of challenging delivery times.
Required skills:
Fluent in Swedish and English, verbal and written. Additional language skills constitute a significant merit.
You have an engineering, finance, business or legal degree at university level.
You have a minimum of 2 years work experience in project management, engineering, commercial, strategic procurement, finance or other relevant discipline.
Desired skills:
Experience from the Defence Industry or Armed Forces is highly appreciated.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
We apply ongoing selection for this recruitment which means that the position may be filled prior to the job ads expiration date. If you feel confident that you match the profile described above - please forward you application as soon as possible.
Observe that you can send us your application in either Swedish or English.
What you will be a part of
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 19,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer, more sustainable and more equitable world. Read more about us here
At business area Dynamics, all employees share the same mission: to create conditions for a safe society. Whether it's missile systems, underwater technology, camouflage solutions, support weapons, training systems or field hospitals, you are part of this mission. We work in close cooperation in developing, manufacturing and maintaining our world-leading products, systems and solutions for customers worldwide.
Saab is a company with a strong people-orientation. We offer a friendly work environment where we support and help each other to be at our best. Continuous learning, career & talent development and employee well-being are examples of areas where we always put the strongest effort to offer great opportunities. Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-12
Saab AB
Saab AB Kontakt
