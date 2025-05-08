Commercial Director (acting)
2025-05-08
Looking for a workplace that's ready for the future?
At Telenor, you own your career. Here, you'll have the opportunity to bring your ambitions and expertise to life while contributing to innovations that will shape how we live, connect, and communicate tomorrow. We're creating the future - one where meaningful relationships between people remain at the heart.
Now, we're looking for a commercially driven and strategic leader to take on the role of Acting Commercial Director within our Consumer Business.
What you will do
As Commercial Director, your core mission is to maximize the value of our mobile and handset business - from product development to customer journeys, from commercial campaigns to retention and upsell - always with the customer and bottom line in focus. You will lead a team of three leaders and a total organization of 30 people. You will be a central member of the Consumer Management Team and report to the Consumer CMO.
Key responsibilities include:
* P&L ownership for all mobile products, including security and handsets
* End-to-end product responsibility, including product development, customer journeys, logistics, roadmaps, compliance, and privacy
* Drive channel steering, SARC, and discount spend efficiency
* Lead the retention and customer base management strategy, including CRM execution
* Own forecasting for mobile and handset business
* Drive short-term value creation, including pricing and portfolio adjustments
* Collaborate with the innovation team on larger product launches and continuously improve the existing portfolio
This is a temporary position until June 2026.
Who you are
You are a strategic and commercially driven leader with experience in driving P&L performance within a subscription-based or telco business. With a deep understanding of value chain optimization and customer lifecycle management, you're comfortable navigating complex commercial landscapes - from pricing and product development to retention and CRM. You combine a data-driven mindset with strong execution skills, and you know how to turn insight into action. You thrive in roles where you're expected to influence, collaborate, and deliver tangible results. You're equally confident shaping long-term strategies as you are optimizing short-term performance, always keeping customer value and business impact at the center.
Our promise to you
We are better together.
You'll be part of an inclusive and supportive culture built on shared values and strong leadership - a workplace where trust empowers action and where we've got each other's backs.
We support relationships and societies.
Your work at Telenor has meaning. Every day, we serve millions of people while placing human relationships and societal contribution at the core of everything we do.
We make room for life.
Work from home up to two days per week, depending on your role. The rest of the time, we create magic together in the office. You'll also receive two additional 'give-me-a-break' days per year and enjoy flexible working hours to support work-life balance.
We invite you to a career in motion.
Your growth is part of our DNA. We commit at least 40 hours annually to your learning and development. Through Telenor Academy and other internal opportunities, you'll continuously develop your skills - and when you're ready to explore new challenges, we're present across the Nordics.
Apply today!
Are you ready to take the next step in your career? We look forward to receiving your application! Applications are reviewed continuously, so don't wait - apply today.
Questions? Reach out to Consumer CMO June Solbekk at june.solbekk@telenor.se
. Please note that we do not accept applications via email.
Good to know:
As part of Telenor's recruitment process, we conduct background checks on all final candidates.
