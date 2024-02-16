Commercial Controller to manufacturing company in Finspang!
Are you an experienced financial professional looking for an exciting opportunity in the manufacturing industry? Look no further! We are currently seeking a skilled Commercial Controller to join our client's dynamic team in Finspang.
The position is a permanent placement, which means that you will be employed directly by our client and the recruitment process is run by Poolia. Selection and interviews are ongoing. Welcome with your application!
About the position
As our Commercial Controller you will be given the opportunity for professional growth and career advancement within a supportive and collaborative environment. In this role you will play a key part in the development and maintenance of financial controls, processes and systems as well as ensuring that these are in line with local statutory requirements. You are responsible for ensuring and overseeing the collection, analysis and consolidation of financial data in your region and assisting the European Financial Controller.
You will be given the opportunity to be a member of the senior management team. You're taking the lead on all aspects of financial inputs to the decision making processes, as well as provide timely and accurate financial data and analysis to the business and group shareholders. You will work cross-functionally to support the business and be the financial guide on all business decisions.
Responsibilities
You will work in a broad role where your main tasks are:
• Preparation of monthly financial accounts
• Ownership of record-to-report month-end and review procedures
• Work closely with European Financial Controller to ensure monthly accounts are completed on-time, and accurately
• Budget preparation and continuous review
• Analyze financial performance, prepare management reports, and provide insights to support strategic decision-making
• Work closely with commercial team (sales) to continuously monitor profitability of both customer and product
• Sales analysis to track performance on a weekly and monthly basis
• Support ERP improvement projects and implementation
• Participate in various finance related projects as required
Your profile
We belive that you have a bachelor's degree in Finance, Accounting, or related field and at least 3+ years experience in a professional accounting environment, advantageously within a manufacturing organization. You have experience of leading and overseeing a company's financial control and reporting activities, as well as proven knowledge of best practices. It is important to us that you have experience in implementing new processes and systems to achieve continuous improvement initiatives. You need to have experience working with ERP systems, Oddo16 would be a distinct advantage. The corporate language is English, therefore you need to be fluent in both English and Swedish, both written and verbal.
As a person you have a strong can-do and hands-on attitude, and you have the ability to lead and work on own initiative. You are confident in making decisions, and enjoy working independently as well as in a team. You have strong analytical skills that reflect your work and you notice details that makes a difference.
About the organisation
We are a leading manufacturing company based in Finspang, dedicated to delivering high-quality products and innovative solutions to our global clientele. With a rich history of excellence and a commitment to continuous improvement, we pride ourselves on our dedication to customer satisfaction and employee development. Ersättning
