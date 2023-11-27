Commercial and Contract Manager
2023-11-27
Job Description
Title: Commercial and Contract Manager
Location: Västerås, Sweden
As Commercial & Contract Manager reporting to the Head of Legal and Contract Management, you will be part of the EPC (team of experienced and motivated professionals, handling a number of large turnkey projects serving customers in the Nordic region.
What will you do:
Contract Oversight - Effective Governance ensures the portfolio of contracts in the business, follows best practice in contract and claim management methodologies, protecting the company's commercial interests while remaining in accordance with internal standard procedures.
Procurement - Tender preparation, negotiation, recommendation and award. Review and comment on commercial and technical tender terms and conditions.
Contract Administration - (from project kick-off to project closure) Identifies the contract baseline (including terms and conditions, specifications, drawings, estimate, proposal, schedule and other documents incorporated in the contract) and highlights areas of potential risk.
Subcontract Administration - Effective administration of our domestic subcontractors to ensure the awarded scope is delivered as prescribed with all contractual obligations duly satisfied. Establish processes to ensure timely valuation, certification and payment.
Change Management - Establishes and enforces standard change methodologies in portfolio of contracts to identify changes and quantify the additional time and compensation due to LINXON per the contract, defines approval requirements and communicates changes to the customer.
Project Reporting - In accordance with reporting schedule and in concert with Project Manager and functional teams prepare the Monthly Project Report which will include information pertaining to Schedule Status, Procurement Update, Cash Flow, Cost / Value Reconciliation, Risk & Opportunity Register.
Risk management - Analyzes contract terms to highlight areas of potential opportunity and risk, such as ambiguities, omissions and conflicts, as work proceeds. Seeks advice from Legal to draft, negotiate and finalize agreements during the Sales and Project Execution phases.
Experience Required:
We are looking for an experienced contract manager with an independent and solution-oriented working style.
Extensive experience related to EPC contracts, preferably in the energy industry.
Experience with projects of different size and complexity and contractual types.
Excellent oral and written legal business English and Swedish are required: .
Experience of contract law, contract drafting, administration and negotiation of change orders, claims management and effective correspondence.
Ability to evaluate the legitimacy of a claim, including knowledge of quantity surveying, as well as understand and interpret the main contract provisions by challenging costs, and how these affect scope and schedule.
Education Required:
Master or bachelor's degree in Engineering or Law or qualified by experience.
Knowledge of ABT06, NS8407, FIDIC (yellow / silver book) and similar bespoke contracts is necessary.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-31
E-post: suresh.r@atkinsrealis.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Linxon Sweden AB
722 12 VÄSTERÅS
722 12 VÄSTERÅS Jobbnummer
