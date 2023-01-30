Coherent - Process Integration Engineer
2023-01-30
Do you have skills in the field of semiconductors and want to work with process integration for products within optoelectronics?
Coherent in Järfälla, Stockholm is looking for a Process Integrator. At Coherent in Järfälla advanced optoelectronics are developed and manufactured in process lines in the semiconductor factory. As a Process Integrator, you take care of all aspects of a process line making sure that process physics and production technology work together to reach goals for the efficiency of production and for the product characteristics. Do you like working with others and want to develop your knowledge in the field of semiconductors? This is a great opportunity to take part in advanced manufacturing and develop your expertise within semiconductors.
Purpose, Offer and Benefits
Coherent is a high-tech, international company that develops pioneering and high-quality products in optoelectronics. The site in Järfälla hosts a unique production of laser components and state of the art product development. You will be part of a financially stable and fast-growing company that has some of the world 's most famous Tech companies as customers. At Coherent, you work in a multicultural, knowledge intensive and fast-growing organization with efficient decision-making.
Coherent are proud of their values as represented in I CARE: Integrity, Collaboration, Accountability, Respect, Enthusiasm and these permeate both strategies and the daily work.
Your Responsibilities
Introduction of new products
* Design process flows for new products
* In collaboration with Component Design Engineering and Project Manager, find well-adapted process integration for the designated product
* In collaboration with Process Engineers, plan, execute and drive daily management of experimental work for development of individual process steps and process blocks for the targeted product
Product optimization
* Overall responsibility for the process specification for the product 's manufacturing process
* Continuously monitoring of the designated product process flow
* Manage deviations in, and changes to, product manufacturing flow
* Propose and manage improvement projects
* Support technician training
The Bigger Picture
You will become part of a competent team consisting of eight Process Integration Engineers and you will report to the Process Integration Manager. Substantial part of the work takes place inside the wafer fab clean-room.
Our Expectations
We 're looking for you with a MSc (or higher) within electrical engineering, applied physics or physics. You have good knowledge in semiconductor devices and III-V materials. Since you will be a part of an international company, very good knowledge in English, spoken and written, is a requirement for the position. Good knowledge in Swedish is an advantage.
Personality-wise you are a self-starter. You 're good at taking initiatives and assuming responsibility for your work. You are systematic and organized in your way of working. Establishing productive internal and external relationships comes easily for you. You thrive in an atmosphere free from prestige where finding solutions by reaching out to others is the key to success. You have a natural curiosity and are motivated by learning new things.
Interested?
