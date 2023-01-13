CNC Operator
We are looking for you who have both CNC Operator training and at least 3 years of practical experience. We also see that you have some experience of programming and are used to solution-oriented work in close collaboration with your colleagues.
You should be unpretentious, have a systematic and analytical approach and an interest in problem solving. Focus on high quality and accuracy is a requirement as we work with small complex details.
Programming of machine
Rigging and preparing the machine
Monitor and fine-tune the machining
Measure manufactured articles according to specification
Further develop production process
As a person, you enjoy working in industry and have a good knowledge of manufacturing processes.
You are careful, responsive and take your own initiatives. It is important to have a good ability to work together and that you find solutions to the problems that arise. Så ansöker du
