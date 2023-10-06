CMF Designer IRC194797
GlobalLogic Sweden AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-10-06
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos GlobalLogic Sweden AB i Göteborg
, Malmö
, Karlskrona
eller i hela Sverige
Requirements:
• Knowledge/ experience working both with body colour development and in projects as CMF designer
• Creative and structured mind
• Adaptive and resilient
• Flexible and fast paced
• Team player
• Excellent skills in Photoshop & Illustrator
• Excellent presentation skills
• Experience in working in VRED and VR
Job Responsibilities:
create innovative proposals for exterior aspects, main focus is body colours (but additionally wheel finishes, calipers, accent colours, 2 tone and cladding aspects) > work with program chiefs and designers
maintaining a transversal strategy keeping the right balance between consistency and innovation >work with BA
benchmark and trend presentations > work with MSS and the Shanghai Design studio
A & B master-delivery > work with suppliers, ME and program designer until the industrialization, following the agreed process.
DESCRIPTION OF TASKS
1. Exploratory creative phase for all projects:
work closely with the project designers and chiefs to understand each project's needs and creatively contribute to the CMF manifestos.
develop CMF themes/stories for exterior CMF exploration directions aligned with the overall CMF concept.
present regularly benchmark of the competitors related to exterior aspects
create and present for each project in exploratory phase a range of innovative exterior CMF proposals developed internally or with exterior suppliers, targeting a clear choice at DSM5 leading to confirmation at AA2 ( briefs, trends, benchmark, CMF presentations, samples, VRED renders, VR proposals, paint panels, frogs, body sections and exterior models)
work with Lead SE and program designer for CMD delivery.
present in regular project meetings and reviews the CMF exterior proposals, themes and have strong arguments for selling in and maintaining the CMF concepts.
Participate in relevant Line meetings, project meetings and Design Board
Create / generate modified or new CMF proposals for this area any time required, in alignment with the program Chief and designer.
CMD creation for physical exterior CMF models and follow up at model makers
Follow the development of the A master working closely with everyone involved (suppliers, purchasing, program and Chief designers, BA, etc) and keeping the ME informed of the choices made at DSM5.
possibility to travel to suppliers in both EU and China
2. Holistic cross-carline strategy and continuous innovative exploration:
create the Client's consistency strategy in this area, monitor the colours in each factory and work holistically cross carline
maintain a constant interest and inspire the whole CMF team and key stakeholders about new aspects, technologies, trends and sustainable processes in this area
work with the exterior design team to understand their design strategy and how to support it through CMF
follow all updates from the brand team and collaborate with BA for material strategies that would strengthen the brand
collaborate with the Material Lab on advanced design subjects.
3. Industrialization phase for all projects (with an SE support):
follow the development of the B master and CD master working closely with everyone involved until AA2 (SE, suppliers, ME, VEM, purchasing, program/chief designers, BA, etc) and taking responsibilities to follow up with Shanghai studio after AA2
support the Lead SE with CMD updates for exterior
presentations, renders and VR as required when there are changes
participate in relevant Line meetings and Design Board
participate in relevant project reviews, VP and TT car reviews
create / generate modified or new CMF proposals if required, in alignment with program designer/chief
possibility to travel to suppliers in both EU and China Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare GlobalLogic Sweden AB
(org.nr 559042-2035)
Mårten Krakowgatan 2 (visa karta
)
411 04 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
8171390