Performance Marketing Lead to Samsung - Parental Leave Cover
Digitalenta AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2024-02-04
We are looking for a highly engaged and organized new Performance Marketing Lead with a passion for driving eCommerce results. The Performance Marketing Lead will be part of the Nordic D2C (direct-to-consumer) Marketing Team and will play a key role in developing the traffic acquisition to samsung.com (http://samsung.com/).
As a Performance Marketing Lead you will be responsible for planning, executing, improving, and optimizing paid marketing activities, including SEM, Social, Display, Affiliate etc. In this role you will work closely with the Nordic eStore Team and the Category Marketing Teams.
Main tasks & responsibilities:
• Works with the Nordic eStore Team, local media agency, Category Marketing Teams and European Office to maximize Samsung.com commercial results with the given media budget
• Develop best in class media strategy for the Nordic markets in collaboration with the above-mentioned stakeholders
• Responsible for eCommerce media budget and PO management
• PIC for the full media process from briefing to implementation and KPI analysis
• Key point of contact for the day-to-day management of the agency
• Implement and review cross-channel media to maximize sales results of campaigns and new product launches
• Oversee assets creation and localization
• Accountable for eCommerce traffic and revenue targets by driving media efficiency
• Define media investment and channel mix to ensure digital performance marketing success
• Analyze campaign performance and report learnings to optimize future strategies
Experience required:
• At least 3-5 years' experience of working with eCommerce traffic acquisition and digital marketing
• Deep knowledge of digital marketing, experience in digital media planning and good knowledge of common media platforms and formats, such as Google Marketing Platform, Meta, TikTok, Snapchat, Affiliate Marketing platforms and Product Feed Management solutions
• Strong analytical skills and knowledge in both Adobe Analytics and Google Analytics to secure data-driven decision making
Skills & attributes:
• Excellent understanding of the relevant KPI's and how these can be optimized over time
• Ability to interrogate local market plans to ensure they are best in class and deliver against both brand and commercial objectives
• A creative mindset and good understanding how to reach out to different target audiences
• Very strong project management skills and confident in working with many stakeholders on multiple projects at the same time
• Experience in handling media budgets for more than one country is a plus
• Great communication skills and the ability to build new relationships, a true team player with a positive and solution-oriented "can-do"-attitude
• Fluency in English, Nordic languages are a plus
About the assignment
For this assignment you will be hired as a full-time consultant by Digitalenta. We offer our consultants a generous package including healthcare allowance, insurance policy, paid vacation days and pension savings.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-23
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare: Digitalenta AB
(org.nr 559248-0486), https://www.digitalenta.se Arbetsplats
Digitalenta Kontakt
Maria Levander maria@digitalenta.se
8443153