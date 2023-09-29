CMF Designer
2023-09-29
Program Designer Colour, Material and Finish (CMF)
The automotive business is undergoing a paradigm shift facing tough challenges and great opportunities. In the transformation journey towards new mobility, electrification, and autonomous drive our client is committed and proud to stand behind the group strategy in becoming carbon neutral by 2045.
As a Designer CMF you are contributing to shape the future sustainable CMF palate for the Group. You will be responsible for delivering complete CMF solutions and detailed specifications for assigned projects.
What you will do:
• Produce creative and detailed design solutions fulfilling complex technical criteria working in close collaboration with other design disciplines.
• Develop sustainable CMF concepts, which are translated into physical solutions and prototypes in cooperation with CMF Specialists and our in-house trim shop.
• Strong focus on building patterns, both 2D and 3D for various application areas.
• Conduct benchmark and research, having a fact-based approach.
• Create Colour, Material, Finish definition documents and safeguard CMF releases linked to design gateways and property plans.
• Prepare physical and digital presentations. Be able to present and attend in design reviews.
• Attend in project and engineering meetings, representing CMF for your assigned project.
• Work closely and interact with both internal as well external stakeholders.
• Liaise with R&D, Project and Marketing teams in China.
• Part of CMF community doing non project assignments, creative contributions to work shops and CMF strategies.
Essential qualifications:
• Min. bachelor's degree within Industrial Design, Transportation Design or Fine Arts.
• At least 5 years' experience from industrial or transportation design. Work related to sustainability and research an advantage.
• Deep knowledge in design process and methodology as well CMF development process.
• Strong communicator with good presentation skills, both verbally and visually.
• Skilled in Adobe Creative Suite and VRED with ability to visualize and communicate ideas effectively in 2D and 3D. Other software like Substance, Blender, Key Shot, Rhino, Grasshopper is also valuable.
• Fluent in English.
This is you:
• You are unafraid and highly flexible, knowing that changes are inevitable.
• You thrive in an environment where the tempo is high and sometimes unpredictable.
• You have a "can-do-attitude" and an entrepreneurial mindset.
• You don't have to be a vegan, but you care for our environment and a burning interest for doing good.
• You are structured, methodical, and analytical with good planning skills.
• You move between the big picture and nitty gritty details on a day-to-day basis.
• You are a super team player who couldn't care less for prestige or politics.
• And you are a strong communicator, visually oriented with good verbal skills.
What we offer:
• A highly dynamic, creative and ever-changing work environment.
• Never a dull moment.
• Plenty of challenges and opportunities to grow in your profession.
• Great team spirit and fantastic collogues, both in Sweden and in China.
• Since August 2022 our client is operating in a brand new and state of the art Design Studio located at Lindholmen, Gothenburg.
Required to travel to China for reviews and model builts, approx. 2-3/year.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-29
