CMF Coordinator to Gothenburg!
2025-11-07
Are you passionate about design, materials, and bringing creative ideas to life? Join our clients' Color, Material & Finish Design team in Gothenburg as a CMF Coordinator, where you'll play a key role in connecting creativity with structure - ensuring smooth processes, seamless collaboration, and beautifully executed design projects.
About the position
We are looking for a CMF Coordinator to join our client's Color, Material & Finish Design team in Gothenburg. The client company is an innovative player in the fast-growing electric vehicle industry, focused on delivering premium products with modern technology and sustainability at the core. The position is based on-site at their office in Gothenburg.
Your daily tasks
In this role, you will help ensure smooth project operations by coordinating suppliers, managing materials, and handling administrative processes related to purchasing, legal documentation, and budget tracking. You will serve as a vital link between creative design, purchase, and business operations ensuring that CMF development runs efficiently and on time.
Project Coordination
Provide daily support to the CMF Design team with organizing and managing materials
Liaise with internal departments such as Purchasing, Legal, and Finance to support procurement processes
Track and document supplier communication, material requests, orders, and deliveries
Coordinate with designers and follow up with the Trim Shop on ongoing tasks
Maintain accurate databases and ensure materials are up to date for internal reviews
Material Management
Coordinate with suppliers for material sourcing, sample deliveries, and development updates
Oversee the organization and maintenance of CMF material libraries
Maintain tracking logs for materials and samples
Ensure "Never-Out-of-Stock" materials are available in collaboration with the Trim Shop
Prepare and update presentation materials, databases, and spreadsheets when needed
Finance & Administration
Manage purchase requisitions and related financial documentation
Track invoices, payments, and overall CMF budget status
Your characteristics
To succeed in this role, you are structured and organized, with a strong attention to detail that ensures nothing falls through the cracks. You're flexible and proactive, able to adapt quickly when priorities shift and projects evolve. Collaboration comes naturally to you - you communicate clearly and enjoy working across teams and cultures. With a service-minded and solution-oriented approach, you maintain a positive and professional attitude even in a fast-paced environment. Above all, you're curious and motivated, with a genuine interest in design, materials, and how creativity connects with structure.
Are you the one we are looking for? Please send us your application in English as soon as possible!
Qualifications:
Education in Design, Engineering, Business Administration, or a related field
2-4 years of experience in automotive design or a similar coordination role
Experience with purchasing systems is an advantage
Proficiency in Microsoft Office (Excel, PowerPoint) and Adobe Creative Suite
Fluent in English (spoken and written); Swedish or Mandarin is a plus
Contract type and hours
Full-time consultancy assignment until 2026-05-31. Start 2025-12-01.
Application
Please apply through our website at perido.se/lediga-jobb/. Simply click the "Apply" button in the job advertisement, fill in your details, and upload your CV. We recommend submitting your application as soon as possible, as the selection process is ongoing. Please note that some details about the assignment and/or client company may have been deliberately disclosed in the advertisement. If your profile matches what the client is looking for and you are contacted by a recruiter, you will receive all the information you need.
You can find answers to most questions or concerns at perido.se/vanliga-fragor/. If you still haven't found the answer you are looking for, you are most welcome to contact us at fraga@perido.se
and one of our Recruitment Communicators will answer you. Always enter the reference number 35535 in the subject line. Please note that we only accept applications through our website and that we are unable to provide updates on your application status.
About Perido
Why is our company named Perido? The name comes from the Latin word Peridoneus, which means 'well-matched'. Perido is a consulting and recruitment company specializing in the white-collar sector, dedicated to helping you take the next step in your career. Our vision is to ensure that everyone thrives and feels engaged at work. We have grown steadily since our founding in 2003 and now have over 1,500 employees across the country, including around fifty internal staff at our headquarters in Stockholm and Gothenburg. As a Perido consultant, you'll play a key role in our organization, growing alongside us while strengthening our clients' businesses with your skills. Please visit our website www.perido.se
