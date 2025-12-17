CMF - Designers Automotive
Blue Eye AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2025-12-17
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Blue Eye AB i Göteborg
, Trollhättan
, Vänersborg
eller i hela Sverige
Blue Eye offers creative solutions through engineering expertise. We carry our experience and knowledge with the best professionals in different disciplines to offer optimal solutions to our clients.
As an employee or a sub-contractor, working within the Blue Eye family, we encourage you to share your ideas and experiences. This enables our teams to increase their knowledge and deliver high quality product development as well as strengthen our competitiveness as a company.
Description
• This is a consultant opportunity with Blue eye AB's TIER 1 customer in Gothenburg-Sweden.
The role demands 100% onsite presence.
This is an exciting opportunity to take on the responsibility of a Senior CMF Designer that will play a key role in shaping the future sustainable CMF palette for a well known Swedish Automotive car brand.
In this position, you will be responsible for delivering complete CMF solutions, covering
concept development, execution, and detailed specifications, while working closely with a
highly collaborative global team.
Tasks
• Create innovative and detailed CMF design solutions that meet complex technical
and aesthetic requirements in collaboration with cross-disciplinary design teams.
• Develop sustainable CMF concepts and translate them into physical prototypes in
cooperation with suppliers and internal model team, trim and paint shop.
• Design and build patterns in both 2D and 3D for a variety of applications.
• Conduct benchmarking, research, and material analysis using a fact-based, data
driven approach.
• Prepare, maintain and release comprehensive Color, Material, and Finish definition
documents.
• Secure CMF releases in alignment with design gateways, program timing, and
property plans.
• Prepare, present, and communicate design proposals, both physical and digital in
weekly internal reviews and with Chinese stakeholders and project teams.
• Represent the CMF function in project and engineering meetings, ensuring design
intent is upheld throughout development.
• Collaborate closely with internal and external partners, including the Shanghai design
studio.
• Maintain regular dialogue with R&D, Project, and Marketing teams in China.
• Contribute creatively to CMF community workshops, long-term strategies, and
innovation initiatives.
Qualifications
• Bachelor's degree (minimum) in Industrial Design, Transportation Design, Fine Arts,
or a related discipline.
• At least 10 years of experience in industrial or transportation design; experience with
sustainable materials or circular design principles is a strong advantage.
• Deep understanding of the design process, CMF methodologies, material
development, and automotive design workflows.
• Excellent verbal, visual, and written communication skills, with strong ability to
present concepts clearly to diverse audiences.
• Proficiency in Adobe Creative Suite and VRED; additional experience with Blender,
Substance, Unreal Engine, Rhino, or Grasshopper is highly valued.
• Fluency in English is required; Mandarin proficiency is a plus.
Terms
As a Blue Eye employee, you are not just one of many, you 'll be part of our family.
We believe that the happier you are at your work, the better performance you 'll have. We achieve this through constantly and carefully listening to the needs of each of our employees.
For Blue Eye the most important thing is our employees, therefore we give constant training in different topics, as well as constantly looking for benefits that actively increase employee satisfaction.
We always have challenging assignments waiting for skilled and dedicated engineers, so we invite you to join the team and be part of our family. Ersättning
Related to skills, experience and industry standarads Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "2025/22". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Blue Eye AB
(org.nr 556985-5520) Jobbnummer
9650981