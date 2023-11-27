CMC Regulatory Affairs Manager at AstraZeneca

TNG Group AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Södertälje
2023-11-27


Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Södertälje, Salem, Ekerö, Nykvarn, Botkyrka eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos TNG Group AB i Södertälje, Ekerö, Nykvarn, Botkyrka, Huddinge eller i hela Sverige

We are currently seeking an ambitious CMC Regulatory Affairs Manager to be part of AstraZeneca in Södertälje!

Do you have a high level understanding of Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) and experience from working in a regulated environment? Great! AstraZeneca in Södertälje is now looking for a CMC Regulatory Affairs Manager to join the team. Don 't miss out on this opportunity - apply today!

Purpose, Offer and Benefits

This is a 1-year consulting assignment starting in January. You will be employed by TNG during the assignment period.

We are curious, creative, and open to new ideas and ways of working. Above all, we are passionate about science and driven to always put patients first. Join us and be part of an extraordinary place to work; an environment that energizes and empowers each of us to support compliant product supply through partnership with other AZ teams.

Your Responsibilities

As a CMC Regulatory Affairs Manager you will manage the production of Chemistry, Manufacturing and Control (CMC) documentation for designated product ranges. You will manage global CMC regulatory submissions ensuring that project activities and documentation are delivered to the required standards across the product lifecycle including keeping business wide electronic systems up to date to maintain regulatory status.

As a CMC RA Manager you will also contribute and own the regulatory CMC components of business-related projects having effective levels of interactive communication with stakeholders, collaborators and project team members to ensure that relevant timelines and regulatory commitments are communicated.

The Bigger Picture

The right candidate should possess self-motivation, the ability to take initiative, and a genuine interest. The role involves working with various systems, requiring a keen interest in this aspect.

Our Expectations

* Degree in Chemistry, Pharmacy or Chemical Engineering, or equivalent experience
* Fluently spoken and written English
* Experience in CMC Regulatory Affairs
* Understanding of Regulatory CMC dossier and requirements
* IT software and document management interest and skills, key systems Word and Veeva Vault
* Attention to details, highly organized, able to plan, progress and control tasks and own workload effectively and manage expectation of others
* Able to work with short and / or changing timelines
* Able to work collaboratively with customers and colleagues to achieve optimum outcomes
* High level understanding of GMP and working in a regulated environment
* Pharmaceutical Production, Quality Assurance, Quality Control, or Product Maintenance would be advantageous



Interested?
This is a staffing assignment which means that you are employed by TNG, but work for one of our customers. If you are interested in this position, apply right now! The selection process is ongoing and the position can be filled before the last apply-date. If you have any questions, please contact the recruiter.

Ersättning
Fast lön

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-07
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Tng Group AB (org.nr 556648-2781), https://www.tng.se/

Arbetsplats
TNG Group AB

Kontakt
Researcher
Amanda Alwan

Övrig information om företaget/organisationen
Offentliga upphandlingar där TNG Group AB varit leverantör

Jobbnummer
8289604


 

Prenumerera på jobb från TNG Group AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos TNG Group AB: