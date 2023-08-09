Club Manager and Customer Support
2023-08-09
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
Are you interested in delivering great service in a sports and technology driven company? Do you want to be a part of a talented team of fun and ambitious people, then you may be a great addition to our Club Management and Support team!
Sportway makes all levels of sport available to everyone through live and on-demand streaming. We are in the fast-paced and always changing world of tech, add sport to that and it gets even more dynamic. Our AI-automated cameras broadcast thousands of games all over Sweden and Europe each weekend. Read more about us on Sportway.com
What you will do
• Assist our customers with questions relating to their use of our services, mostly via email but also telephone
• As club manager, you will build a relationship with a number of clubs that you are responsible over and through those relationships increase our level of cooperation and client success
• Together with the rest of the team monitor and schedule upcoming events in our Backoffice to make sure our live streams run smoothly
• Various administrative, coordination, and marketing tasks
• After an introduction period, you will also start working with our Quality Control, which consists of live monitoring and production of higher level sports broadcasts
Our Club Management and Support-team is the heart and center of our company. The support is not a traditional customer support service, where you sit and take calls all day. We work more proactively and cooperatively to secure a high level of service, and also with a wider range of tasks.
Since we work with live events, our prime time is not always during office hours, which means that you will be on a schedule sometimes working regular office hours and sometimes working evenings and weekends to make sure our clients and customers get the very best support.
Basic qualifications
• Service-minded and problem solver
• Like to work collaboratively and in a team, but also able to drive own projects and assignments
• Thrive in a role where you work with a computer and phone as your primary tools
• Able to work evenings and weekends
• Fluent in both Swedish and English
• High School diploma
We are potentially looking for more than one new colleague. The second position could have one of these add-on focuses:
Media
• Knowledge and capability within the field of graphic design
• Experience of working with media/content creation using digital tools. Mainly photo-, animation and/or video editing but also social media content.
Sales
• Experience of sales-related work
• Outspoken and driven
Other preferred qualifications
• Driver's license
• Previous experience working in a customer support role
• General sports interest Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sportway AB
(org.nr 556965-9708), http://www.sportway.com Arbetsplats
Sportway Jobbnummer
8016472