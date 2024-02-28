Cloud Solution Architect to Swedbank Cloud Center of Excellence
Architect the Future of Finance with Swedbank - Lead with Innovation, Impact, and Cloud Excellence!
Ever wondered what happens when you merge banking with cloud technology? At Swedbank, we're transforming the foundation of banking with the agility of cloud computing to craft a new era of financial services. Our Cloud Center of Excellence is leading this journey, aiming to deliver a flawless cloud experience across the bank. We're setting up a strategic cloud framework that aligns with our business objectives and regulatory requirements, ensuring secure and efficient cloud usage that meets industry standards. Here, your expertise will pioneer technological progress and innovate new business models, making financial services more accessible, efficient, and secure. If you're ready to tackle the challenge of turning complex business requirements into innovative cloud-based solutions, welcome to Swedbank!
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
Innovate at Scale: Lead initiatives that not only transform our product and service offerings but also set new benchmarks for innovation in the financial sector. Here, your ideas have the power to impact millions, driving forward a legacy of innovation that blends technology with financial services to create more value and accessibility for our customers.
Shape Future Banking: With the backing of Swedbank's commitment to digital excellence, you'll have the tools and freedom to explore and implement cutting-edge cloud solutions. This is your chance to redefine banking, making it smarter, faster, and more responsive to our customers' needs. Your work will not just influence current projects; it will guide the future of banking.
Empower through optimistic Leadership: As a key player in our cloud journey, your expertise will illuminate the path for Swedbank's teams across all departments. Your guidance will be pivotal in enabling the adoption of cloud technologies in a secure, compliant, and strategic manner, ensuring Swedbank remains at the forefront of the financial industry's digital transformation.
Bridge Business and tech: Act as the vital link between business needs and technical solutions, translating complex requirements into actionable strategies.
Translate Vision into Reality: Seamlessly convert strategic business objectives into robust, scalable cloud solutions, enabling excellent performance and growth.
Champion Sustainability: Your role extends beyond technology; it's about making a positive impact on society. At Swedbank, you'll contribute to projects that not only support our commitment to a financially sustainable society but also leverage technology to address social and environmental challenges.
Grow Continuously: We believe in fostering an environment where you can continuously learn, challenge yourself, and advance your skills in cloud technologies and beyond. Here, your growth is integral to our success, and we're committed to helping you achieve your fullest potential.
What is needed in this role:
Strategic Leadership in Technology Projects: Demonstrated ability to lead and drive cloud technology projects, guiding teams through the full project lifecycle from conception to deployment. This includes setting clear vision and goals, making strategic decisions, and steering projects to align with business objectives. Ability to inspire and motivate team members, fostering an environment of innovation and continuous improvement.
Collaborative Stakeholder Management: Strong skills in managing relationships with both technical and non-technical stakeholders. Ability to effectively communicate complex technical concepts to diverse audiences, ensuring alignment between technical solutions and business needs. Proven track record of working collaboratively with business leaders, IT teams, and external partners to deliver successful projects.
Advanced Cloud Infrastructure Skills: Proven hands-on experience in designing, deploying, and managing cloud infrastructure across major platforms (AWS, Azure, Google Cloud). This includes expert-level knowledge in compute, storage, networking, and cloud-specific security practices. Ability to leverage Infrastructure as Code (IaC) tools such as Terraform, ARM/Biceps, or AWS CloudFormation to automate and manage cloud resources efficiently.
DevOps Mastery and Automation: Deep understanding and practical experience with CI/CD tools (Jenkins, GitLab CI, GitHub Actions, Azure DevOps) for automating software delivery processes. Skilled in implementing robust deployment pipelines, and infrastructure automation using configuration management tools like Ansible, Chef, or Puppet. Demonstrated ability to integrate DevOps practices into cloud architecture to enhance agility and operational efficiency.
Containerization and Orchestration Expertise: Hands-on experience in containerizing applications using Docker, and orchestrating them with Kubernetes or similar platforms. Ability to architect, deploy, and manage containerized applications, ensuring high availability, scalability, and security within a cloud environment.
Security and Compliance Proficiency: Strong background in implementing cloud security measures, including identity and access management (IAM), encryption, network security, and compliance with industry standards. Demonstrated experience in using security tools and practices to protect cloud-based applications and data in a highly regulated environment.
Performance Optimization and Cost Management: Experience in monitoring, analyzing, and optimizing cloud resources for performance efficiency and cost-effectiveness. Skilled in identifying cost-saving opportunities through right-sizing, reserved instances, and leveraging cloud-native cost management tools.
Continuous Learning & Improvement: Dedication to staying abreast of the latest industry trends, technologies, and always try to improve your leadership.
Formal Education in Technology or Related Fields: A Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, Engineering, or a related field is a plus and so are Cloud certifications, but it's your skills and passion that count the most!
What we offer when you join us:
• An open, simple and caring culture
• Opportunity to create the best experience for our customers
• An international, sustainable and inclusive work environment
• Development opportunities and advancement in your career
• Flexible working options
