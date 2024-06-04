Cloud Platform Specialist
About Redeploy Run At Redeploy Run, we specialize in platform engineering and operations, helping our customers simplify their infrastructure and speed up application delivery. Our mission is to make cloud adoption faster and easier.
Our 'Ready-to-Run' platform products, including Technology Platforms and Industry Cloud Platforms, let IT departments and developers manage infrastructure and governance with ease. Leveraging Infrastructure as Code, container-based services, CI/CD, and Kubernetes, and collaborating with cloud providers like Azure and AWS, we tackle complex problems, enhance our tools, and provide guidance to help customers get the most of their cloud platforms.
As a rapidly growing cloud company, we understand that our success depends on the talents we choose to surround ourselves with. Now we are looking for our next Cloud Platform Specialist who wants to be a part of our continued success story. Maybe it's you? About the role
As a Cloud Platform Specialist, you'll join Redeploy Run's Product team, focusing on developing and refining our Ready-to-Run Cloud and Technology platform products for our customers in the Nordics. We're steadily implementing and onboarding new customers and are continuously improving our offerings. With increasing demand for our services, we now need to strengthen our team. In this role, your mission will be to help clients unlock the full potential of their Azure and AWS infrastructure environments and further develop our products with your Product team colleagues. Some of your tasks will amongst others be:
Work on consultant assignments such as architectural advice and implementations
Building platform services within cloud infrastructure
Support our clients with onboarding of our platform services
Who are you?
We believe you have a passion for cloud development and enjoy creating value and solving problems for clients. In this client-facing role, you're proactive in proposing solutions and suggestions to improve client environments, seeing opportunities and potential for enhancements. You're open-minded, positive, driven, and curious, with a strong belief in team collaboration and knowledge sharing. If that sounds like you, and you also come withfollowing experiences - then we'd like to speak!
Knowledge in infrastructure technologies, including cloud computing (Azure and AWS), networking, virtualization, and operating systems
Hands-on experience with Infrastructure as Code using Terraform and development and management of CI/CD pipelines through GitHub Actions
Programming/scripting with PowerShell, Bash or similar
Great communication skills, both verbal and written in Swedish and/or English
And if you come with below experiences, we see it as a great advantage
Certifications in Azure and AWS
Container orchestration using Kubernetes
Experience working with Go microservices
Experience with developer platform products such as Backstage or similar
What we offerBeing a member of Redeploy means you have the drive and desire to be the best and work smarter than the rest. We enjoy creative freedom with our projects, benefit from great work/life balance, and thrive in a company culture that is both collaborative and supportive. Everything we do at Redeploy is centered around the simple yet effective idea that we all chip in to ensure our success. Want to learn more about our benefits package? Find more info here: https://careers.redeploy.com/
Location
We have offices located in central Stockholm and Jönköping. As we encourage a mix of in-person and remote work to foster innovation and support work-life balance (and like to have fun together), we see that you are based in commuting distance to of the mentionedoffice locations.
Ready to join the team?
We hope that we have sparked your interest and that you are curious to know more about the role and us at Redeploy. We are constantly recruiting, so submit your application as soon as you can by hitting the apply button. For any specific questions about the position, reach out to Talent Acquisition Manager Francisca Andersson.We look forward hearing from you! Ersättning
