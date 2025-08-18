Cloud Platform Engineer
Eccoci AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-08-18
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Eccoci AB i Stockholm
, Södertälje
, Västerås
, Skinnskatteberg
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
Are you keen to shape the future of cloud technology and drive innovation across digital platforms? We are seeking a Cloud Platform Engineer to help design, build, and maintain secure, scalable cloud infrastructure for our enterprise clients. In this role, you will enable the seamless deployment and management of cloud-based solutions by leveraging your skills in automation, containerisation, and platform reliability. If you thrive in a fast-paced, collaborative environment and are passionate about DevOps, cloud security, and infrastructure as code, this could be your next career move.
Key Responsibilities - Cloud Infrastructure Engineering and Platform Support Design, implement, and manage robust cloud infrastructure using leading platforms such as AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud Platform.
Automate infrastructure provisioning and configuration through tools such as Terraform, Ansible, or similar.
Build and maintain CI/CD pipelines to support high-velocity development and reliable releases.
Champion cloud security best practices, ensuring adherence to policies, governance, and compliance requirements.
Monitor and troubleshoot platform performance, proactively addressing incidents and ensuring optimal availability.
Collaborate with software engineers and stakeholders to support cloud-native application development and migration projects.
Contribute to technical documentation, operational runbooks, and knowledge sharing within the team.
Keep up to date with emerging technologies, trends, and best practices across the cloud ecosystem.
Desired Skills and Experience in Cloud Platform Engineering Hands-on experience in designing and running cloud platforms (AWS, Azure, or GCP) in production environments.
Strong knowledge of infrastructure as code, automation, and configuration management.
Experience working with containers (Docker, Kubernetes) and related orchestration tools.
Understanding of cloud networking, security, identity, and access management concepts.
Strong analytical and troubleshooting abilities with a focus on reliability and scalability.
Excellent communication and collaboration skills; able to support and advise both technical and non-technical stakeholders.
Comfortable working both independently and as part of a diverse team.
Exposure to DevOps practices, SRE principles, or ITIL considered advantageous.
Qualifications - Cloud Engineer Profile Bachelor's degree in computer science, engineering, or a related technical discipline, or equivalent professional experience.
Relevant certifications such as AWS Certified Solutions Architect, Azure Administrator, or Google Professional Cloud Engineer are beneficial.
Previous experience delivering cloud migration, automation, or infrastructure modernisation projects is a plus. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Eccoci AB
(org.nr 556948-1350), https://consultancy.eccoci.se/ Arbetsplats
Eccoci Kontakt
Christian Schanner christian.schanner@eccoci.se +46760053941 Jobbnummer
9462502