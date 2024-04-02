Cloud Native 5G RAN Engineer (739608)
Ericsson AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Stockholm
2024-04-02
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ericsson AB i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
, Sigtuna
, Gävle
, Örebro
eller i hela Sverige
About this opportunity
The PDU Cloud RAN organization within Business Unit Networks seeks to work closely with our customers, passionate about the delivery of virtualized Radio Access Network (RAN) solutions.
Full stack virtualization of the 5G New Radio (NR) Control Unit (CU) and Digital Unit (DU)
Centralized Radio Access Network (CRAN) and distributed Radio Access Network (DRAN) configurations
COTS HW including L1 accelerators where needed
Cloud Native infrastructure
Open interfaces (e.g F1, X2/Xn, A1, 01, LLS...)
Architecture for automation, AI and machine learning
We are now growing this team and looking for versatile Cloud Native 5G RAN Engineers!
We try to accelerate the product development with fresh thinking. We challenge the established flow with new methodologies and are active in the open-source communities.
At Ericsson, we believe in collaboration and value open communication. Our way of working is to have agile Teams that together have the required knowledge to drive the software products from start to finish. All members of the team supply with their expertise.
What you will do
Be actively engaged in the architecture definition and proactively drive the development of NR Radio Link Control (RLC), Media Access Control (MAC) and the Scheduling function in particular:
Be able to deliver scalability, resilience, and performance by taking full advantage of the evolving architecture and services inherent to a Cloud Native Platform
Develop systematization and implementation that enable rapid feature parity with embedded RAN products
Strive for delivery of product and test code with all the advantages of a DevOps infrastructure
Develop automated test cases to ensure existing functionality is never degraded by new software
Develop yourself in Ericsson's core business areas with new open SW and COTS HW platform
Drive continuous improvements of products, tools, and processes
Supply to Innovation and Ericsson IPR. File Invention disclosures and Patents
Support the deployment of new 5G products and features into customer networks. Work with Customer fixing and analysis. Understand customer configurations and issues
You will bring
5 years Experience with the NR RLC/MAC/Scheduling functions
Knowledge of scheduling, link adaptation or related Radio Resource Management (RRM) areas. Background in communications theory and digital signal processing
Excellent English skills, both verbal and written, providing effective communication and building positive relationships internally as well as externally.
A collaborative demeanor makes you an extraordinary teammate!
Product development experience in Wireless embedded SW and/or Cloud Native product development
Experience in test automation
Analytical mentality, high capacity, and ability to deliver under pressure.
Ability to multi-task, meet deadlines, and lead many different projects at once
Experience in leading technical teams and/or being perceived as a technical leader is beneficial
BSc or MSc degree level in a relevant area, preferably with proven experience and knowledge in the above-mentioned required skills areas
Additional qualifications
Experience working with Cloud Native core design principles - microservices, containers, pods, Kubernetes platform
System simulation experiences.
Programming in C/C++/Java/Python
Knowledge on MJE/JCAT framework
Experience in Radio access technologies (NR, LTE, WCDMA, GSM), Baseband and/or HW/SW design or research.
Solid understanding of LTE & NR 3GPP specifications, especially in the areas of the Physical Layer, Radio Resource Management and Mobility
What happens once you apply?
Click Here to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like.
Vetting including references and relevant background screening will be conducted for final candidates.
For any recruitment-related questions, please contact the recruiter: Miroslaw Cos at miroslaw.cos@ericsson.com
.
Encouraging a diverse and inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we champion it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team.
Ericsson is proud to be an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action employer, learn more.
Primary country and city: Sweden (SE) || Sweden : Stockholm : Stockholm
Req ID: 739608 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ericsson AB
(org.nr 556056-6258)
Torshamnsgatan 23 (visa karta
)
164 40 KISTA Arbetsplats
Ericsson Jobbnummer
8581819