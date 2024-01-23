Cloud Infra Engineer (742683)
2024-01-23
About this opportunity
Ericsson 5G core business is launching an innovative and highly dynamic unit that will change how we bring 5G solutions to the market, thus changing the way 5G core is delivered globally. We aim to build and deliver Cloud Native solutions "as a Service" on Hyper Cloud Providers (HCP).
You will have the opportunity to spearhead how the public cloud connects with core telco services and help build more elastic and fit-for-purpose capabilities, while venturing new business models. This will fundamentally change how we bring 5G services to the industry, making it more accessible, more versatile, and create new opportunities for innovation.
We will bring the standard methodologies of the SaaS industry in the public cloud to the realization of 5G services. We are looking for individuals who want to lead change in the industry, apply the latest technologies to a domain that society relies on day in and day out.
Come and join us and lead the industry change!
What you will do
Design, implement, and manage cloud-based infrastructure solutions as part of an agile team, ensuring our tools and infrastructures are robust, scalable, user-friendly.
Deliver development platforms and test environments ("pre configured pipelines") to our development teams, ensuring they have the tools and support they need to succeed.
Ensure the security, scalability, and reliability of our cloud environments.
Collaborate with development teams to solve and resolve infrastructure-related issues.
Knowledge share and support developers on new pipeline and test environment capabilities.
Stay up-to-date with industry standard methodologies and emerging technologies.
Work in an agile team using Lean, Agile and DevOps methodologies and tooling.
Right in the thick of things you will be part of the backbone to our continuous integration, delivery and deployment capabilities.
You will bring
Minimum of 3 years hands-on experience with at least one major cloud platform (AWS, Azure, or GCP), focusing on infrastructure and services management.
Demonstrated experience implementing infrastructure as code (IaC), with at least 3 years working with tools such as Terraform, Ansible, or Helm in a professional environment.
Proficiency in designing and implementing microservices architecture and containerization technology, including at least 5 years of experience with Docker and Kubernetes or other container orchestration tools.
Solid understanding of DevOps principles, with a proven track record of setting up and maintaining CI/CD pipelines using tools such as Jenkins, GitLab CI/CD, or GitHub Actions.
Strong knowledge of networking protocols, systems monitoring, and experience with tools for log aggregation, metrics collection, and distributed tracing (e.g., Prometheus, Grafana, ELK Stack, Jaeger).
Hands-on experience implementing GitOps with tools like Flux and/or ArgoCD, showcasing their ability in continuous deployment and automated configuration management.
Knowledge of standard methodologies for cloud security, data protection, and compliance, in line with relevant industry standards and regulatory requirements.
Experience designing, monitoring, and tuning applications to handle increasing workloads for horizontal and vertical scaling.
Knowledge of various scaling features provided by cloud platforms, such as auto-scaling.
Practical experience in optimizing performance using caching mechanisms, database optimizations, and reducing latency with solutions like content delivery networks (CDNs)
Proven track record in providing innovative solutions delivered as a service.
Bonus qualifications can include specific cloud certifications (e.g., AWS Certified Solutions Architect, Google Cloud Professional Cloud Architect, Azure Solutions Architect Expert) or additional skills such as experience as a Scrum Master or a focus on cloud security.
Why join Ericsson?
We are building a dream team, and this is what we are after...
Innovative atmosphere. Be part of a creative, forward-thinking team dedicated to revolutionizing the way we do software.
Collaborative culture. Work alongside dedicated engineers who share your passion for technology and community building.
Strong sense of purpose and high impact. Give to crafting the future of our products and directly impact the experience of developers across our global company.
Psychological safety. An environment where team members feel comfortable doing things differently, voicing their ideas and admitting mistakes without fear of negative repercussions.
Career growth. We invest in your development, offering opportunities to improve your skills and advance your career.
If you're passionate about fostering modern product development paradigms, motivating change, crafting ground breaking technology to deliver customer value, and you get a kick about building something entirely new, we want you on board!
What happens once you apply?
Click Here to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like.
Primary location for this role: Stockholm, Sweden.
If you have any questions, you can contact recruiter Aleksandra Rusa-Warda aleksandra.rusa-warda@ericsson.com
Encouraging a diverse and inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we champion it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team.
