Cloud Engineer/Consultant
2023-10-04
The Position; Stockholm HQ, Jönköping, Göteborg or Flexible Remote
Redeploy is ramping up and expanding our capacity in modern cloud technology. Our aim is to build the best team of Azure experts, and we are currently looking for a new Cloud Engineer/Consultant to join this already fabulous team.
We hope that you:
Are passionate about technology - Driven to learn with a curious mind
Are able to work independently and in a team with colleagues
Are interested in creating value, together with customers
Have a "Cloud-first" mindset
Responsibilities of the role:
The main responsibilities of a Cloud Engineer/Consultant at Redeploy are to work hands-on with technology, focusing on technical implementation. This is a customer facing role where you will be responsible for implementing infrastructure solutions, automating customer environments, focusing on script/code and DevOps tooling.
It is important that you are creative and able to provide innovative solutions for our customers. At Redeploy, we are on the cutting edge of technology and everything we do has a "Cloud first" approach.
Typical projects:
Implementing and maintaining cloud platforms
Infrastructure as Code implementations/migrations
Migrations to Azure
Automation and optimization of cloud environments
Supporting development teams with Cloud Infrastructure deployments and CI/CD pipelines
Requirements:
You must have at least a couple years of working within the IT industry, preferably with Consulting experience.
It is important that you have practical experience working with Networks, Operating Systems, Automation and Troubleshooting
Experience of working technically "hands on", or an eagerness to fully commit to working with Azure
Hands-on experience with programming/scripting and version control (Git)
Good communication skills
You must be a team player, who enjoys working on several projects, together with different customers
Bonus Skills:
Container Orchestration (Kubernetes)
Configuration Management & Infrastructure as Code (Terraform/Bicep)
Azure PaaS services
CI/CD Tools (Azure DevOps & GitHub Actions)
Monitoring infrastructure
Certifications in Azure and Kubernetes
Network, firewalls and load balancers
Why join?
Work and have fun with the best people in the cloud business, while learning more and more each day - So that you are soon comfortably working independently as a Cloud specialist. You'll never feel alone when trying to promote automation, DevOps and serverless architecture. This is our standard state of mind at Redeploy AB and is what we all work for. We embrace the Cloud, doing things the modern way, and we are confident to say that we are the best in the business within that area.
